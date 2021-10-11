'Big Brother Mzansi' Returns, Viewers Are Bursting With Excitement

It is a joyous day for Big Brother Mzansi viewers as the show will be making a return sooner rather than later

Fans of the 24-hour reality show have been begging producers to reboot the show ever since Ntombi and Ace won

After five long years of waiting, an announcement has finally been made that the highly loved show is making a comeback

The news has broken that Mzansi Magic will be reviving one of the biggest reality shows in South Africa. Big Brother Mzansi is set to return to screens in the near future, with rumours of auditions being around the corner. Avid watchers are beyond excited to be glued to their screens once again.

'Big Brother Mzansi' is set to make a return to screens. Image: @ntombikaace and @van_lexi

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the news that Multichoice is in talks of re-launching Big Brother Mzansi. Auditions are yet to happen but discussions are being finalised.

ZAlebs reports that Big Brother Mzansi last crowned a winner in 2016 when South Africa's favourite housemates and couple Ace and Ntombi took home the R2 million grand prize.

A few publications have reported that the show was booted due to financial constraints.

Peeps were thrilled by the news and some already look eager to audition.

@Lorain_Lolo tweeted:

" Please plug with audition dates as soon as they drop."

@nokylicious added:

"I can't wait to watch people doing nothing, especially our south african edition."

Big Brother's Lexi Van and Mandla Hlatshwayo welcome their first baby

Briefly News previously reported that ex-cast mate Lexi shared a screenshot of her hubby's tweet revealing that their baby was born on Friday, 12 April at 9.28pm.

She explained to her fans that she was quiet all this while because she was preparing herself mentally for giving birth for the first time.

She wrote:

"I know I've been so quiet, but that's coz i just needed to physically and emotionally prepare myself for my biggest fear (birth!!! ) hence, the silence... I can't believe I'm a mom, to be honest, it feels weird and I still have to pinch myself...Pregnancy and motherhood is extremely overwhelming, but im sure I'll be fine. Mandla beat me to it, by posting, he's sooooo inlove baby was born on Friday."'

Lexi also thanked everyone for their well wishes. She wrote:

"Thank you for all the well wishes, sweet messages and DM's. I appreciate the love. "

Source: Briefly.co.za