Sharing a small teaser of one of the tracks, AKA announced the release, making it clear that it is pure flames

Social media has gone gaga over the EP with peeps posting in awe of the litness, claiming that the EP is “almost perfect”

AKA and Costa Titch have the people of Mzansi feeeellling that Friday mood! Their new EP just dropped and it is on fire.

Taking to social media to announce the drop of their highly anticipated EP, You’re Welcome, AKA dropped a 30-second teaser to get fans' tastebuds going. AKA and Costa Titch have done the thing!

AKA posted:

Social media has been buzzing ever since the drop, sending both AKA and Costa Titch trending. The people of Mzansi cannot deal with the heat that this EP is serving, where the snow at now?

By the looks of the comment section, AKA and Costa Titch have delivered. Here are just a few comments:

@WonderMahlobo is pleasantly surprised:

“I won't lie, I didn't expect this #YoureWelcome EP to be so good. It's almost perfect.”

@tshia7 is speechless:

“Ya noh!! @costatitchworld #YoureWelcome”

@LeboChomakae is already grooving:

@NonoAdele is feeling the hype this EP is serving:

@Gwegwentshime24’s blown away:

AKA celebrates track taking 2nd place on chart

In the Mzansi hip hop debate, AKA has come to add his two cents to the ongoing discussion surrounding the state of Mzansi’s hip hop scene. The struggle is real and the debate continues, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to thank those who made it possible for Super Soft to take the number two spot on most-played in SA radio chart, AKA made it known that SA hip hop is still thriving, reported SAHipHopMag.

"…a lot has been said about SA hip hop this and SA hip hop that, well … as long as I'm active, we’ll be up there with the best, holding it down and representing. Big shoutout to @bigzulu_sa @kwestadakar @tshego_worldwide too!!! HIP HOP”

