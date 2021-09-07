AKA and Costa Titch made it known that they have been cooking up something delicious and the people are hungry

Taking to social media to announce the drop date for the project, AKA made it known that You’re Welcome is going to have Mzansi grooving

Fans took to the comment section of AKA’s post, letting him know that this is just what they needed and they are ready for it

AKA and Costa Titch are about to drop something hot on Mzansi and fans are living for the day they are sizzled with their litness.

AKA and Costa Titch have been working on a project together and they recently announced it will be dropping really soon. Image: @akaworldwide and @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some dope news, AKA announced that he and Costa Titch have been working on music together and that they will be dropping the project real soon, reported ZAlebs.

The project is called You’re Welcome, and it is set to be available for download this Friday, 10 September 2021. Looks like Christmas is coming early!

AKA posted:

AKA also dropped a little taster of one of the tracks and flames went flyyyyyying in the comment section.

Fans literally lost their minds. An AKA and Costa Titch's collab is just what this gloomy year has been begging for. Yaaaas, Dezemba is going to be so lit with all the fire tacks that are dropping.

@__greyyyy is ready and waiting:

“Can’t waitttttt for this.”

@Nature_IV knew these guys would be dropping flames:

“I told this mfs that it's Megacy season, they don't listen let's champ.”

@Nxthi3 made it known:

@sandiso51225576 put their order in:

@Jov_ICE’s hoping it is dope:

AKA celebrates track taking 2nd place on chart despite Mzansi hip hop debate

AKA has come to add his two cents to the ongoing discussion surrounding the state of Mzansi’s hip hop scene. The struggle is real and the debate continues, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to thank those who made it possible for Super Soft to take the number two spot on most-played in SA radio chart, AKA made it known that SA hip hop is still thriving, reported SAHipHopMag.

…a lot has been said about SA hip hop this and SA hip hop that, well … as long as I'm active, we’ll be up there with the best, holding it down and representing. Big shoutout to @bigzulu_sa @kwestadakar @tshego_worldwide too!!! HIP HOP.”

Being a hip hop artist himself, AKA will forever defend the industry and use his success as a confirmation of its progression.

Source: Briefly.co.za