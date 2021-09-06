AKA refuses to let people claim the South African hip hop industry is fizzling out, he will make sure that it never does

Taking to social media to show off the success of his new track, AKA made it known that Mzansi hip hop artists are still making waves

Fans took to the comment section of AKA’s post to back him up, congratulating him on the success of Super Soft

AKA has come to add his two cents to the ongoing discussion surrounding the state of Mzansi’s hip hop scene. The struggle is real and the debate continues.

The ongoing conversation around the state of SA hip hop is something AKA feels should not even be a discussion. AKA backed the industry with his success. @akawordlwide

Taking to social media to thank those who made it possible for Super Soft to take the number two spot on most-played in SA radio chart, AKA made it known that SA hip hop is still thriving, reported SAHipHopMag.

“…a lot has been said about SA hip hop this and SA hip hop that, well … as long as I'm active, we’ll be up there with the best, holding it down and representing. Big shoutout to @bigzulu_sa @kwestadakar @tshego_worldwide too!!! HIP HOP.”

Being a hip hop artist himself, AKA will forever defend the industry and use his success as a confirmation of its progression.

AKA posted:

Seeing AKA’s post, many took to the comment section to back him up. Hip hop fans refuse to allow people to diss the industry and respect AKA for having its back.

@cazuna__ commented with pride:

“Soon I’ll be a successful music artist and all those who doubted me will delete their comments. SAY AMEN.”

@palesakgama congratulated AKA:

“Congratulations!!”

@wavy.sasso backed the game:

“We never die, we multiply.”

@belindaseisaofficial said:

“Big deal is FIRE, I'm blown away.”

AKA remembers Nelli Tembe 4 months after her passing

Just last month, AKA commemorated 4 months since the passing of his fiancée Nelli Tembe.

Briefly News reported that Tembe passed away over four months ago after falling from their hotel room in Cape Town.

Pouring his heart out on social media, the rapper said:

“4 months to this day. … it never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left. Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families … you know who you are.”

