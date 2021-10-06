Mzansi social media users have taken to dissecting the topical issue of retiring earlier than the average age of 60

Many Saffas added their voice to the debate, with many envisaging retiring many years ahead of the time

The tweet attracted raving reviews from the masses as it attracted nearly 4 000 likes and 1 000 retweets

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Enthusiastic South Africans recently huddled together on social media to dissect the age-old debate around the ideal retirement age.

A social networking user, @Gift_Makoti_, opened the floor after taking to Twitter to declare his stance on the topical issue.

There were raving reviews as Saffas added their voices to retirement age debate. Image: @segos_royal, @Gift_Makoti_, @JeanyMotlokoa.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"Retirement age should be moved to 35. I can’t see myself doing this till I’m 60? 60???? Yoh ha a!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It's a well-known fact that the retirement age is 60 for men and 65 for women, although, in 1995, the average age in South Africa was officially reduced to 60.

The topic received raving reviews from hardworking Mzansi folks as many took to sharing their thoughts and unique experiences.

Overwhelming response to heated debate

The tweet attracted nearly 4 000 likes, 1 000 retweets and over 150 comments. Briefly News brings readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@magembi said:

"I couldn’t agree with you more .. but what makes me sleep better at night Ke gore we are dying so probably won’t hit 60."

@MakaLondeka wrote:

"I’m turning 40 next year, not sure I’ll make it to 50 and still be working."

@Virginia130115 shared:

"True. I wanna be dead by 60 phela yho."

@Gundo_V added:

"We can't be working until 60 years. We literally spend our whole life working."

@IAmSnehCele offered:

"Naze najabula guys... Thina syoqala ngawo 35 ngyasola."

Mboweni living peacefully after retirement, shows off cooking skills

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is certainly not letting the news of his retirement get him down.

The highly spirited home-cook recently shared a few snaps of the lovely meal he'd prepared as a final end to his time in office.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared pics of the scrumptious looking meal.

"This is how it ended! Beautiful!!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Trading in his infamous pilchard recipe for a tin of sardines, the politician paired the fish beautifully with some lemon and garlic. The beautiful meal also featured a homemade stew.

Source: Briefly.co.za