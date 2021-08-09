Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has bid farewell to SA and commemorated the occasion with a beautiful homemade meal

Mboweni traded in his usual can of pilchards and cooked up some delicious tinned sardines

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their reactions to the heartfelt post

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is certainly not letting the news of his retirement get him down. The highly spirited home-cook recently shared a few snaps of the lovely meal he'd prepared as a final end to his time in office.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared pics of the scrumptious looking meal.

"This is how it ended! Beautiful!!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Trading in his infamous pilchard recipe for a tin of sardines, the politician paired the fish beautifully with some lemon and garlic. The beautiful meal also featured a homemade stew.

Locals took to the comments section to bid farewell to their bubbly minister.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

"You see,you can now cook in peace and follow your passion."

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Pensioner's meal."

@TherealMJNcube said:

"You are a perfect example that people become a better version of themselves after ending a toxic relationship."

@moabelo_tshepo said:

"Stop lying, it can't be you minister. A sudden improvement like this? Buwa nnete."

@TsakaniMabaso16 said:

"Keep your negativity outta here we've been with babMboweni for months in this cooking business."

@BarbaraMohale said:

"How about making a tv show….cook with ordinary citizens and talk about their journey of how they got to where they are now, how they see the country, what they would change, etc…"

"Leaders know when to stop": Mzansi bids Tito Mboweni a fond farewell

In more on the minister, Briefly News previously reported that after South Africans recovered from their shock at learning at the state security minister would be dissolved they realised that President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Tito Mboweni would step down as finance minister.

It is not often that a Cabinet member asks to step down. Mboweni had asked Ramaphosa to step down earlier in the year but the president had convinced him to stay on.

Ramaphosa has now reluctantly agreed to Mboweni's request. Social media users took to the internet to bid farewell to the finance minister.

Twitter user @kulanicool summed up how South Africans felt about Mboweni, praising him as a true leader for knowing when to stop.

Social media users say goodbye to Tito

@anele_booi:

"Tito Mboweni resigned as Minister of Finance to become a full-time chef.... I feel sorry for labobantu azobaphekela."

@Nathan__Dee:

"Rand has moods, it's definitely not going to like the new finance minister, Tito Mboweni will come back."

@ceenaomi:

"With Tito out, who will be picking up the rand?"

@____cand_y:

"Tito is goneLoudly crying face I was looking forward to withdrawing my pension fund yaz Loudly crying face#cabinetreshuffle."

