“Leaders Knows When to Stop”: Mzansi Bids Tito Mboweni a Fond Farewell

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that Tito Mboweni had wanted to step down as finance minister for a long time

He had convinced Mboweni to stay on but has now reluctantly agreed to set the finance minister free

Social media users took to the internet to say goodbye to Mboweni and praised him for showing true leadership

After South Africans recovered from their shock at learning at the state security minister would be dissolved they realised that President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Tito Mboweni would step down as finance minister.

It is not often that a Cabinet member asks to step down. Mboweni had asked Ramaphosa to step down earlier in the year but the president had convinced him to stay on.

Tito Mboweni will be fondly remembered as the finance minister who cooked. Photo credit: @kulanicool, @TreasuryRSA

Ramaphosa has now reluctantly agreed to Mboweni's request. Social media users took to the internet to bid farewell to the finance minister.

Twitter user @kulanicool summed up how South African felt about Mboweni, praising him as a true leader for knowing when to stop.

Social media users say goodbye to Tito

@anele_booi:

"Tito Mboweni resigned as Minister of Finance to become a full-time chef.... I feel sorry for labobantu azobaphekela."

@Nathan__Dee:

"Rand has moods, it's definitely not going to like the new finance minister, Tito Mboweni will come back."

@ceenaomi:

"With Tito out, who will be picking up the rand?"

@____cand_y:

"Tito is goneLoudly crying face I was looking forward to withdrawing my pension fund yaz Loudly crying face#cabinetreshuffle."

South Africans react to the new finance minister Enoch Gondogwana

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the National Executive and appointed Enoch Gondongwana as the new Minister of Finance. He took over from Tito Mboweni, who had asked the president if he may step down from the position.

According to Fin24, Gondongwana is regarded as a pragmatic economic voice and seems to be trusted by most for the position of leading the National Treasury. He is the current Development Bank of Southern Africa head as well as the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee.

