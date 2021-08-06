Some South Africans have not welcomed the new Minister of Finance Enoch Gondongwana with open arms

Gondongwana was appointed as the new Finance Minister on Thursday and will be taking over from Tito Mboweni

Many people took social media to questions President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision, highlighting that Gondongwana has a questionable past

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the National Executive and appointed Enoch Gondongwana as the new Minister of Finance. He took over from Tito Mboweni, who had asked the president if he may step down from the position.

South Africans are not too enthused with the appointment of Enoch Gondogwana as the new Minister of Finance by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

According to Fin24, Gondongwana is regarded as a pragmatic economic voice and seems to be trusted by most for the position of leading the National Treasury. He is the current Development Bank of Southern Africa head as well as the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee.

Godongwana is a powerful person in the African National Congress (ANC) and the government's economic policies and decision-making, according to BusinessLIVE.

While Gondongwana may seem to be the right candidate to take over as the minister of Finance, he is not without controversy and South Africans have taken to social media to point it out.

Many have highlighted his previous R100 million clothing industry pension fraud when he was the Deputy Minister of Economic Development in 2012. The money was loaned to an investment company called Canyon Springs and has not been repaid. According to News24, Gondogwana had stated that he had not been aware that the money was taken from the pension fund and subsequently resigned.

South African's seem perplexed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to hire someone with a checkered past and here are some of their reactions:

@Pholoho said:

"#TBT Enoch Godongwana insisting he did not know that the company he co-owns borrowed R93-million from clothing factory workers’ provident funds, despite the fact that his family has a 50% stake in the company."

@NtandoThukwana said:

"Enoch Godongwana’s political past too soiled for the Finance Ministry. Was involved in a scandal where a pension fund belonging to clothing factory workers was defrauded of millions of rand. Appointing him is evidence that the ANC really can’t find squeaky clean people to lead."

@LukhonaMnguni said:

"Does President Ramaphosa know why former President Zuma had to let go of Enoch Godongwana as Deputy Minister? HAYIBO!! A WHOLE TREASURY???"#cabinetreshuffle

@LukhonaMnguni said:

"Funny country. ACJ Zondo swearing in Enoch Godongwana as Minister of Finance when Godongwana should be answering there at the Commission of Inquiry into corruption. Yesses maan. What a sad day!! So many trying to sanitize Godongwana. He is bad news! #cabinetreshuffle"

@Zinhleputinn said:

"Also it’s amazing how Enoch Godongwana has rebranded himself. R100 million of pension fund money was stolen and Godongwana and his wife were involved but today we are told he is a man of principles and he must be trusted with the country’s money. History has no blank pages."

EFF blasts President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle, calls for ministers to retire

Briefly News recently reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters political party has issued a statement in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle that took place on Thursday night.

The party says that it rejects the changes and additions that Ramaphosa has made to the National Executive, more specifically is the appointment of incoming Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his retention of Police Minister Bheki Cele, according to The South African.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says the changes and appointments made by Ramaphosa have nothing to do with improving service delivery or improving the economy, according to Jacaranda FM.

Pambo highlighted that the appointment of Godongwana was questionable because he has a history of being involved in corruption allegations. In 2012, Godongwana was at the centre of a R100 million clothing industry workers’ pension money scandal and resigned amid allegations.

