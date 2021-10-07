The Zululand District Municipality mayor is under investigation after he hosted an extremely expensive breakfast at a Durban hotel

Thulasizwe Buthelezi is said to have gone ahead with the event to impress investors without a budget or event approval from the council

South Africans took to social media to share their frustrations about the rampant corruption happening in Mzansi

DURBAN - Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Zululand mayor, is currently under investigation after he hosted a multi-million-rand business breakfast in Durban without approval from the council.

Buthelezi's breakfast at the Elangeni Hotel on Thursday, 7 October had a price tag of approximately R5 million.

Zululand Municipality Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi allegedly hosted a R5 million breakfast event without approval. Images: @ukhozi_fm & @IFPinParliament

Source: Twitter

Sipho Hlomuka, Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC in KwaZulu-Natal criticised the mayor for hosting such an expensive breakfast, according to a report by eNCA.

He went on to say such excessive expenditure for a breakfast event has never been seen before. Hlomuka stated that the probe into the matter has already begun and a report can be expected this month.

Zakhele Buthelezi, ANC's Zululand regional secretary, stated that approval for the breakfast was initially supposed to happen on Wednesday, the day before the event to impress investors was to take place.

However, the council meeting did not take place because members of the Inkatha Freedom Party had already made their way to Durban. Buthelezi also stated that the mayor actually paid for the event way before the council meeting was scheduled to take place, according to IOL.

He added that the event was already made public and being advertised without the go-ahead from the council.

South Africans react to the R5 million breakfast

Briefly News complied a few reactions from Twitter users following Cogta's announcement that it is investigating the R5 million breakfast event. Here are some comments:

@maisela_mosala said:

"Why acting at this time? Elections season has started, political pressure mounts, and we start seeing what we wished to see all along."

@UmshiniG said:

"More corruption under his excellency Mr. RAMS. Perhaps he was sent to permanently destroy the ANC."

@Skhumbuzo123 said:

"R5 million breakfast!? Even if it was caviar covered in edible gold it couldn't have cost that much. This is looting."

@mbazZzo said:

"Haibo, I wish this was a joke but it doesn’t seem so. R5m breakfast! During a pandemic! This is a criminal case @SAPoliceService @RSASIU @Our_DA @IFPinParliament @MYANC"

@Prince_waboston said:

"MEC, please can those members ask to pay back all R5 million, after that fire them and go to SAPS. This is nonsense."

@lekganyanejk said:

"Just a mere one-day breakfast! What was the purpose of the so-called 'breakfast'? How many people were invited? For which reasons? Why them?"

Mzansi supports the EFF's decision to lay charges against Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters is one of the few political organisations that are not impressed with the R22 million stadium that was built by the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in Komani.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu took Twitter to announce that the party has lodged an official complaint against the municipality. The party's second in command told Twitter users that the party does more than just condemn acts on Twitter and social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, 6 October, the EFF issued a statement on its official Twitter account calling for the arrests of the leadership at the Enoch Mgijima Municipality.

Source: Briefly.co.za