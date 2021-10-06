The Economic Freedom Fighters have accused the Enoch Mgijima local municipality of corruption and money laundering

The political organisation has launched legal action against the municipality for the so-called stadium that cost taxpayers R22 million

South Africans seem to be on board with the EFF's decision to pursue legal action against the municipality with some highlighting more issues in the Eastern Cape

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters is one of the few political organisations that are not impressed with the R22 million stadium that was built by the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in Komani.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu took Twitter to announce that the party has lodged an official complaint against the municipality.

The EFF wants the officials of the Enoch Mgijima municipality to be held accountable for corruption and money laundering. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The party's second in command told Twitter users that the party does more than just condemn acts on Twitter and social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, 6 October, the EFF issued a statement on its official Twitter account calling for the arrests of the leadership at the Enoch Mgijima municipality.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The party stated that the stadium that was unveiled by the municipality does not justify the expenditure of R22 million. The EFF further stated that what was unveiled by the municipality was merely a basic facility.

The EFF also added that the construction of the stadium is a case of corruption and money laundering. The political organisation further highlighted that municipalities in the Eastern Cape have been looted by officials of the African National Congress.

The party has vowed to continue fighting against corruption.

The EFF's statement:

Here's what South Africans had to say about the EFF laying charges against the Enoch Mgijima local municipality:

@NcedoMtsako2 said:

"That is A Good Act!!! Pls Maqabane Make sure those culprits face full mighty of the Law and they must be removed from working in municipality the ANC Has failed from day one in the office but we live in a country Where people promised with false hopes."

@mezigaba said:

"Those are highlights of corruption in the eastern cape go to Mahlathi municipality cumakala you will see how they eat taxpayers money they been building a stadium for years now we still waiting"

@Jabujoyfull said:

"Since 2013 eZibeleni residents (township) under this municipality in Komani hasn't had water. Water comes once a day, they still claim drought. Loudly crying faceDams r full. I don't wanna talk abt electricity it's the worst Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face. EFF go after them shame. They must answer."

@AthenkosiNgxawe said:

"Eff come to the Eastern Cape, save our beautiful province from those vultures. We need you fighters here come this side many ground forces needs your help and assistance."

@IamTa_O said:

"Great Stuff EFF, you are peoples voice and your work is recognised."

@maxola1 said:

"People in the Eastern Cape vote for the ANC in that province than move to Western Cape and become the so called migrants that Helen Zille was referring to."

Briefly News previously reported that One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at the Eastern Cape government led by the African National Congress on what he calls pure thuggery.

Maimane shared a number of images of a stadium in the rural Eastern Cape and says the people of Enoch Mgijima municipality deserve a better sports facility. In the pictures, it seems the municipality officials went for a shortcut and erected a grandstand and it’s reported that the facility cost the government R15 million.

In a report published on various social media sites, the municipality announced that Lesseyton Sports stadium was officially opened recently and hosted a number of activities.

Source: Briefly.co.za