“Iyooh”: Mmusi Maimane Calls Out Tsotsi ANC for Misusing R15m, Dodgy Stadium

OneSouth Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has levelled an attack at the ruling African National Congress for a dodgy sports field in the Eastern Cape

Maimane argues that the ANC is taking people for a ride after erecting a stadium for R15 million but it’s really not worth it

According to social media posts, the multi-million sports venue was recently and officially opened by Enoch Mgijima municipality officials

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at the Eastern Cape government led by the African National Congress on what he calls pure thuggery. Maimane shared a number of images of a stadium in the rural Eastern Cape and says the people of Enoch Mgijima municipality deserve a better sports facility.

In the pictures, it seems the municipality officials went for a shortcut and erected a grandstand and it’s reported that the facility cost the government R15 million. In a report published on various social media sites, the municipality announced that Lesseyton Sports stadium was officially opened recently and hosted a number of activities.

At the same time, local social media users have joined the conversation and Briefly News looks at the reactions. Maimane wrote on his page as he lamented the venue, saying the tsotsi game must come to an end:

“The #TsotsiGame must end. It’s unbelievable that R15 million was allocated for this project and this is what was delivered. No man this is wrong. The people of Enoch Mgijima local municipality deserve better than this. The people of South Africa deserve better than this.”

Veteran politician Mmusi Maimane is taking another swipe at the ruling ANC. Image: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mandla20 said:

“R15million for this bench?”

@EdgarLufuno said:

“Open a space Moruti.”

@Navishkaar said:

“They used danger tape. They actually used danger tape as the ribbon....R15 mil and they couldn't even buy a normal red ribbon.”

@Zweli_Qhabi said:

“Grand grand iEastern Cape iANC ayiyivanga. First it was the scooter ambulances, and now this! No wonder why they can't eradicate the mud schools in this province.”

@Mabula565 said:

“Iyohhh, really ntate Maimane?”

@BraMoro said:

“Am thinking it's R15 thousand, not million. I hope we don't have another commission of enquiry to investigate the ANC.”

@Tambai07 said:

“Watch those people as they'll be voting for the same people who do that.”

@FrankChili said:

“My brother used to be an auditor working across the country. He always said Eastern Cape is the most corrupt province by far. They threatened to kill him and his family when he exposed them. He left the profession and went into farming. Eastern Cape is rough.”

Mmusi Maimane shares old but relevant Trevor Noah election campaigning joke

In a recent article, Briefly News wrote that Trevor Noah might not be in Mzansi but that does not mean he does not know what is cutting. Elections are approaching and nothing has changed, has it?

Taking to social media with a clip that is a good few years old, Mmusi Maimane shared Trevor outlining the real and raw faults of our government officials mixed in with some humour, as he does best.

In the hilarious clip, Trevor made it clear that parties say what people want to hear, do what people want to see, but only for the votes.

Source: Briefly.co.za