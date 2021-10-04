Eastern Cape people are in a serious struggle for roads and infrastructure and that is evident in a video shared by one social media account holder

Bongiwe has pleaded with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to help Cofimvaba residents by building a bridge as they struggle to cross a river

The short video clip shows a taxi and a number of cars stuck on the other side of the road as they wait for the water to subside

Bongiwe is a lady born and bred in Cofimvaba in the rural Eastern Cape and has begged the minister of transport Fikile Mbalula to build a bridge in her area. The social media account holder has begged “Mr Fix It” to come to their rescue.

Bongiwe uploaded a video clip that shows a story of serious struggle. It seems cars are struggling to cross a road to the other side especially following heavy rains. In the clip, a Toyota Quantum is stuck on the other side while there are three cars waiting to jump the river.

However, a 4x4 driver decides to turn back as the water in the river doesn’t give any sign of subsiding. The woman wrote on Twitter:

“@MbalulaFikile kuse Cofimvaba apha kwiLali yakuBanzi, please Tata khanisakhele bridge. Imbi indlela from Cofimvaba hospital to Hoita Tata Fikile. This was izolo on the video clip.”

Bongiwe of Cofimvaba is asking for a bridge from Fikile Mbalula. Image: @Bongiwe29749942/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ZMbanjwa said:

Sisi wami ilali yakho needs to punish @MYANC this time around, ngeke baNtu bakithi asingadlali lo Hulumeni.”

@Common_Man18 said:

“They are busy with real campaigns not these life and death matters. We will get to these after the 1st. Everyone stay safe..”

@C_Motswakae said:

“This roads needs a bridge for real not stones to cross just imagine how many lives will be lost if people were to cross on foot? Unfortunately this is what we're voting for flooded roads!!”

@Bongiwe29749942 said:

“Yes we really need a bridge and this road been like this a since I was a kid.”

@Mokone_Eddie said:

“Transport network or system in the EC is dead. Just look at the hiking people on the road. It's crazy. That road stretch from Fort Hare to EL, past Alice, Cofimvaba etc, is crazy.”

"Unprovoked lying": SA reacts to Fikile Mbalula's promise to fix Prasa

Looking at a previous story, Briefly News published that minister Fikile Mbalula recently told Parliament that he was working on fixing the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

According to Fikile he is already working on some "ambitious" projects to help the agency get back on its feet.

Mbalula also said that all those involved in crippling the ailing agency would be brought to justice after the agency received a disclaimed audit opinion for two years in a row from the Auditor General, who remarked that the agency had unreliable financial statements and a lack of financial discipline.

Source: Briefly.co.za