South African men are once again tempted to get married as they look at photos of many ladies posing on social media

The ‘wife material’ photo challenge is started by a Cape Town-based social media user, Yolanda, who asked her friends to share their snaps

Many guys are now sharing their reactions to the beauties and some are declaring their readiness to exchange vows and settle down

Yolanda is a beautiful woman based in Cape Town and has challenged her social media friends to share their best images. The Twitter account holder has urged his peeps to drop pictures that can convince any man that they are indeed a wife material.

According to her post, the lady seems to suggest she has the qualities but left it to her followers to judge. Yolanda has uploaded a black and white snap and she’s wearing a stunning outfit with a doek resembling a makoti.

Briefly News takes a look at the comments where many local men are seriously hooked and are posting their comments. She wrote:

“Drop a wife material photo.”

South African ladies are challenging men to declare readiness to pay lobola. Image: @RealYolah/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Proff882 said:

“Unfortunately wife material isn't Curves, Nails, weaves tec. Wife material is a woman's character.”

@Dope-Willy said:

“Bathi wife material not slay queen characters..People I hope you understood the caption.”

@Lduga2 said:

“Ukudla sekuvuthiwe baba.”

@Ipeleng90 said:

“Ngi cela manzi okugeza lapho.”

@IamVicky_Mog said:

“A wife material isn't a photo or curves, it's personality, self-respect and dignity.”

@Koketso_Sei said:

“Let’s get married tomorrow.”

@Brino_Kay1 said:

“Khanyisani bo Shandu!!! Nangu umfazi.”

@LevisonTV said:

“Am coming with my uncles and one sister to confirm.”

