South African men are really impressed by a stunning lady from Nkandla who dropped a cool photo of her chilling at home

The beauty, Dee Bhengu-Sangweni, is posing in front of her home and many people are falling in love with the beauty of Nkandla

Scores of locals are now promising to visit Jacob Zuma’s village and also go and greet the beautiful woman while others are promising cows for lobola

A beautiful woman from Nkandla is causing a serious stir on social media platforms. The stunning lady just dropped a cool snap of herself on social media and says she greets everyone in the name of love.

Dee Bhengu-Sangweni took to Twitter to grab the attention of South African men and they are really impressed with her looks. Many of the lady’s followers are praising her and some are falling in love with the beauty of the place and the vegetation.

Briefly News takes a look at the funny reactions from local guys who are also promising to book accommodation to visit the stunner. She wrote:

“Nkandla girl greets you in the name of love.”

Dee Bhengu-Sangweni has really impressed local men. Image: @BhenguDee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@JamesMbuso said:

“I'm definitely moving to Nkandla before these hungry lions come for you. Tell them that King Mbuso is your man now.”

@Sazi076 said:

“Too late my brother, I've booked a lodge eNkandla, I'll be here until month-end.”

@ThulaniManqele1 said:

“Amantombazane akwaBhengu are the best. Banesizotha, banothando futhi bahle..”

@Kingmpumleleo said:

“Uphuza komuphi umfula nkosazane emhlophe?”

@Nobody123 sai:

“Nkandla girl greets you in the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.”

@Pgc-Petroleums said:

“Nkandla girl can you see the small road behind you. Our trucks can deliver fuel beyond those hills via that road.”

@KhuliMphemba said:

“Soke sifike nje eNkandla sobona abantu sizovakasha nje kwaz ban mhlampe ungazithuka ucilo usuzishaya endukwin nje.”

@Mlu_Khwela said:

“Yayinhle indawo for ukufuya izinkomo, abazifuni yin kini.”

@Xolani_Khabazel said:

“You are so beautiful as much as your background is ....really matching those green lush mountains.”

@Mlazondo said:

“Isibaya sikababa sinenkomo eziningi, cela uzovusa umuzi kababa...”

