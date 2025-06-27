TikTok comedy content creator Lance Sibeko was nowhere near laughing when he found out that his belongings had been stolen from his home

Thanks to his smart TV and PlayStation 5, he managed to get his things back and found out who took it

Many social media users wondered how it was possible for the thief to steal Lance's possessions and assumed it was an inside job

Lance Sibeko shared how someone stole all his furniture from his home. Images: @lance_sibeko

Comedic content creator Lance Sibeko shared his misfortune with the internet after spilling that his furniture was stolen out of his home. Fortunately, he managed to track down his belongings.

Lance shared a video on his TikTok account showing the nearly bare home the unknown thief left him with, prompting him to involve the police.

According to Lance, the robbers entered his home while he was at work after allegedly cloning his door key and taking his couch, fridge, groceries, cutlery, and other belongings.

He also showed CCTV footage of a truck storing his missing items exiting the secure estate.

In his post's caption, Lance wrote:

"I feel like God wanted me to go through that phase before reaching where I am now."

The Gauteng-based entertainer added that he tracked his smart TV and PlayStation 5 to get the location of where his possessions were kept. He also got hold of the truck driver by using the number plate and got everything back that was missing.

"This person was starting afresh with their partner using my stuff."

"They confessed that they were after my money since they couldn't get access to my bank account."

Lance revealed in the comment section that the thief was someone he deemed close to him. He also shared that the estate was well-known for its safety and for accommodating local celebrities.

Lance Sibeko boasts a large following on TikTok, with over 250 000 followers. Image: @lance_sibeko

Furniture heist stuns Mzansi

The viral video had thousands of social media users heading to the comment section with jokes and concern.

@sonwabomadikiza said to Lance:

"Yoh, they were not stealing, they were moving you to an unknown location."

A curious @meagan9830 commented:

"I'm more interested in how they passed through security, opened your apartment and loaded without you being contacted."

Seeing how the person took Lance's cutlery and left him with a single fork in the drawer, @sammyvammy_ shared:

"They left the plastic fork to mock you."

A surprised @la_vilakati22 stated:

"The nerve to even take the groceries. This seems like a personal attack."

@moilalehlaka1 gave their opinion on the matter, writing:

"Obviously an inside job. They followed your movements so that they would never get disturbed."

@agenda.ela laughed and added in the comment section:

"Security did you dirty."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

