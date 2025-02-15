DJ Zinhle recently opened up about having money stolen from her by her employees

The businesswoman claims there's an ongoing investigation after several people in her business were identified

She received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow business owners

Briefly News got in touch with a trusted business Operations Manager, who spoke about their disciplinary process

DJ Zinhle discovered that her workers were stealing from her.

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle was devastated, speaking about the betrayal she faced at the hands of her own employees.

DJ Zinhle's workers steal her money

DJ Zinhle says she wasn't ready for the scandal happening right under her nose and took to social media to vent to her followers.

According to the Era by DJ Zinhle and Jiyane Atelier founder, she recently discovered that several employees had been stealing "lots of money" from her company.

She described it as a syndicate, further revealing that the case was under investigation:

"I thought it was one person, but when this thing was investigated, it turns out that it's a lot of people; a big syndicate going on in my office. It's been hectic."

Briefly News spoke to the Operations Manager of Moroeng Supermarket and Hardware, Nkagisang Moroeng, who went into detail about the process they follow under these circumstances:

"After identifying the suspect (s), we hold a disciplinary hearing along with a witness where possible and a representative from the Department of Employment and Labour.

"For minor transgressions, employees usually walk away with a written warning. However, theft is a very serious offence punishable by immediate dismissal."

Twitter (X) user pmcafrica shared her video:

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Zinhle's dilemma:

Fellow business owners could relate to DJ Zinhle's situation:

neo_mdaka opened up:

"Eish, being an entrepreneur is something else. This week was a bit crazy for me."

TokeloBaepile revealed:

"My biggest challenge is people stealing and dishonesty."

PamelaNtlabathi said:

"So disheartening. The ones you trust or think have your back are the ones stealing."

SbiOnage wrote:

"I'm definitely having problems with my inventory, I'm seeing flames. 'Start a business,' they said."

cindzo suspected:

"This might mean her administration is very poor, it’s not the first time she’s complaining about this."

sabeloshark was shocked:

"People are throwing their jobs away at a time like this?"

DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz

In more DJ Zinhle updates, Briefly News shared the sweet message she penned to her husband, Murdah Bongz.

The Sorry hitmaker shared photos with her hubby and expressed her undying love for him on Valentine's Day, leaving fans in their feelings.

