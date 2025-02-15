DJ Zinhle celebrated her husband Murdah Bongz, aka Mörda, on Valentine's Day by expressing her love for him

The Umlilo hitmaker penned a touching message to Mörda on the day of love and shared photos of them up close and personal

Many people were touched after reading the meaningful message DJ Zinhle wrote for Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle is no stranger to showing people how much she adores her husband Mörda. The musicians' romantic moments often leave people gushing.

DJ Zinhle wrote a Valentine's Day message to Murdah Bongz and she got candid about how much she loves him. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Most recently, DJ Zinhle wrote a special message for Murdah Bongz on Valentine's Day. DJ Zinhle reflected on what a wonderful man Murdah Bongz is.

DJ Zinhle loves on Murdah Bongz

In an Instagram post on Valentine's Day, DJ Zinhle shared a sweet message for Murdah Bongz. In the caption of a photo of them together, she expressed gratitude for having a husband who cares for her deeply and she called Mörda her "safe space." Zinhle said she was grateful that her husband always supports and uplifts her as she chases her dreams. The musician thanked Mörda for always choosing their relationship and building a life with her. Zinhle wrote the message on a post showing them close face to face and in coordinated outfits. She said:

"I love you more than words can ever say."

SA moved by DJ Zinhle's Valentine's Day post for Mörda

Many people commented on the post expressing how emotional the caption made them. Online users gushed over how much of a gone girl Zinhle is.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are often applauded for their pure love as a married couple. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

muvhumbi_mulaudzi said:

"Bestie is such a lover, and she found a husband who reciprocates so well🥹♥️

stella.nksosi wrote:

"Bahle abantu abathandanayo. Best couple ever."

masikpt added:

"Our National Bestie bathong 🔥This is beautiful 🔥"

khanyi_magubane commented:

"And the National Lover Award goes to...... @murdahbongz ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations you two!"

kleeopatrah added:

"May God continue to bless your union ❤️😍"

ntomb_zamanthuli remarked:

"LOVE❤️❤️❤️in its purest form. Thanks Morda for loving our Bestie. Our DJ "

SA reacts to Murdah Bongz calling DJ Zinhle in the club

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's power couple Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have recently painted timelines red with their love. The stars have been praised for loving each other loudly.

Celebrity couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are truly making marriage look easy. The stars have been sharing adorable videos and posts about each other on the timeline. Mörda recently melted hearts when he shared a video of his wife skating in the house and professed his love for her.

A video of the Asante hitmaker video contacting DJ Zinhle while in the club has also gone viral on social media.

