DJ Zinhle caught her fans and her husband, Murdah Bongz, off guard while presenting his meal to him

She went down on her knees, even bowing, while handing her hubby his plate of food

While many fans gushed at her video, others claimed it was all for show and only for the cameras

DJ Zinhle went on her knees to hand food to her husband. Image: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle gave social media plenty to talk about when she knelt to hand her husband some food.

DJ Zinhle kneels for her husband

DJ Zinhle never fails to flaunt her picture-perfect marriage with her husband, from the heartwarming displays of affection to the hilarious moments, and today was no different.

The Indlovu hitmaker had Murdah Bongz in stitches when she presented his plate of food while kneeling - even bowing.

DJ Zinhle knelt while handing food to Murdah Bongz. Image: djzinhle

This is practiced in various cultures, usually out of respect for one's husband or male head of the family. However, judging by their reactions, it's clear that Murdah may not be used to his wife presenting food that way, let alone make the meal:

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

Here's what peeps said about DJ Zinhle's gesture

Netizens praised DJ Zinhle and gushed at her video:

Cecy__L joked:

"Valentine's is around the corner, ladies, we've gotta do whatever it takes."

kaMalambule said:

"That’s how things are done."

Buhlep posted:

"If he deserves it, why not? I would gladly do it, this is how we were raised."

Meanwhile, others said the video was all fake:

RazorRee2 posted:

"The camera was on, and they both laughed - it's not a regular thing. It's good for Bongz's confidence."

Too__too said:

"I mean, it's obvious that it's for the camera. But ok."

humbumag asked:

"Why are they even taking videos? This should be a normal practice if she really does it. but the fact that she is taking videos shows that she is doing it for clout."

