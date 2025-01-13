The South African favourite popular couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz made headlines on social media

This came after the House music DJ and producer Murdah Bongz posted a cute video of them both

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to a video of them

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz served couple goals. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The South African favourite couple, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz made headlines on social media as they always served their fans and followers with couple goals.

Recently, the reality TV stars had many netizens gush over them after Murdah Bongz shared a video of them on his Instagram page and captioned the clip:

"God knew my heart needed you…Back track loading….."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of the couple

Shortly after the video went viral on social media of Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Refilwe Modiselle said:

"I pray God one day grants some of us the blessing of a love like this. A love that is consistent, effortless, fun, and wholesome. Love that is truly committed & everyone can feel it."

lwazihnala commented:

"This is the most heartwarming love story I have yet witnessed. Capricorn women are the most loving partners I have ever met. Love you both for each other, and your love MOJO is insane."

bkmaruatona mentioned:

"man and woman who listen and seek God's guidance and wisdom in all his life choices will inheritance all the heavenly treasures that pleases the soul. Both your talent levels are unmatched. The love you both have for your families, your children, your craft and your talents, There is no weapon formed against you as a unit shall ever prosper. In Jesus' mighty name, Amen. Love the Mahosana's."

