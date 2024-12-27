South African entrepreneur and musician DJ Zinhle showed off her roller skating skills to improve her packing time

The DJ used roller skates to quickly pack for her trip, and this left many people impressed by how effortless she did that

DJ Zinhle has had a fruitful year, and she recently took some time to show love to her friends and family

DJ Zinhle found an easier and more effective way to pack for her work trip while pressed for time. Image: Alexi Rosenfeld

Not only is she Africa's number 1 DJ, but she is also a problem solver. DJ Zinhle's ways recently had tongues wagging.

DJ Zinhle shows off impressive rollerskating skills

South African DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle showed off an impressive life hack. The DJ was packing for a trip, but she was pressed for time. So she wore her rollerskates to minimise any time lost.

@_BlackZA posted the video of Zinhle and impressed people.

DJ Zinhle appreciates her fans, friends and family

As the festive season progressed, DJ Zinhle opened up about the growth of her company, Era. She thanked every person who played a role in the success of her jewellery company.

Zinhle further extended heartfelt thank yous to her family for their unwavering support.

"2024 has been unforgettable, with the @zeenationfest as the highlight! Thank you for believing in me—your love and support mean the world. To my incredible family—my hubby @murdahbongz and my beautiful kids, @asantewithlove and @kairo.forbes —thank you for being my greatest blessings and inspiration. Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas and a New Year filled with love and magic!"

See the cute post here.

Fans are here for DJ Zinhle's soft life

Many people can only dream of knowing how to rollerskate so effortlessly

mohale_77' laughed:

"You are showing off now."

roseymaps said:

"You are living the “when I grow up” life, even for us grown-ups."

ntsiky.tshangela exclaimed:

"I saw in the comments section that this is a walk-in closet. I thought it was one of your Era stores."

promise_makunyane said:

"Zinhle, you live such an easy but beautiful life... don't even know how to do that myself."

phindiwe_moni' joked:

"Baba Senti has to pay you to be a video girl for his music video now while you skate."

beverleydias shared:

"I LOVE this for you. When we were kids watching Dynasty, we never thought these things were possible. Go on and ride those skates in your closet, Zee."

primrose exclaimed:

"Bestie, your walk-in closet is bigger than my bedroom."

DJ Zinhle excited to spend Christmas with Morda

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle expressed her excitement about spending the festive season with her husband, Murdah Bongz. Although the couple has busy schedules, they make time for one another.

Fans are loving that Mohosana bond.

