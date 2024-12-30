“It’s Been a Rough Journey”: Woman, 40, Celebrates 2 Years of Celibacy

A South African woman took to her TikTok account to share that she celebrated two years of celibacy

The woman stated in her video that it had been a rough journey and why she had chosen that path

Members of the online community congratulated the woman and shared similar stories in the comments

A 40-year-old woman celebrated two years of celibacy. Images: @hopegirl840

Source: TikTok

People choose to remain celibate for various reasons, whether personal, spiritual or as part of a deliberate commitment to their well-being. One woman proudly shared her story, revealing how long she lived a life of abstinence and how it affected her journey.

Woman celebrates her celibacy

Using the TikTok account @hopegirl840, a 40-year-old woman named Hope shared with social media users that she was celebrating two years of abstaining for the Lord, gifting herself a delicious chocolate cake for her efforts.

She told the internet:

"It's been a rough journey but a great journey. It's not just for a husband. It's for the Lord Himself. It helps you to grow spiritually."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Celibate woman wows Mzansi

Hundreds of members of the online community congratulated Hope for her achievement, while others shared similar stories of dedication.

@locsbytumi wrote in the comment section:

"If you don’t mind sharing, how did you do it? I am five months in, and it gets hectic sometimes."

Hope replied to the TikTokker:

"To be honest, it’s not easy, but what helped is understanding the danger of f*rnication like soul ties, etc. I ask God daily for strength and avoid anything that might entice me s*xually."

@_baggier happily stated:

"Congratulations. It's been one year and six months for me. I’ll be buying a cake in July."

@zuket09 told the online community:

"I’ve decided to just leave dating and concentrate on me and my kids."

@nthabisengnthabis7 wrote to Hope:

"Congratulations on your celibacy, girl. It's indeed doable."

@sebotsemoroape confessed in the comments:

"I will never try it again. I once did it for so many years but never got a husband, but someone ruined my life while God was watching. Maybe it's going to work for you. So it's fine. Enjoy the journey."

