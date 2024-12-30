“It’s Been a Rough Journey”: Woman, 40, Celebrates 2 Years of Celibacy
- A South African woman took to her TikTok account to share that she celebrated two years of celibacy
- The woman stated in her video that it had been a rough journey and why she had chosen that path
- Members of the online community congratulated the woman and shared similar stories in the comments
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
People choose to remain celibate for various reasons, whether personal, spiritual or as part of a deliberate commitment to their well-being. One woman proudly shared her story, revealing how long she lived a life of abstinence and how it affected her journey.
Woman celebrates her celibacy
Using the TikTok account @hopegirl840, a 40-year-old woman named Hope shared with social media users that she was celebrating two years of abstaining for the Lord, gifting herself a delicious chocolate cake for her efforts.
She told the internet:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"It's been a rough journey but a great journey. It's not just for a husband. It's for the Lord Himself. It helps you to grow spiritually."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Celibate woman wows Mzansi
Hundreds of members of the online community congratulated Hope for her achievement, while others shared similar stories of dedication.
@locsbytumi wrote in the comment section:
"If you don’t mind sharing, how did you do it? I am five months in, and it gets hectic sometimes."
Hope replied to the TikTokker:
"To be honest, it’s not easy, but what helped is understanding the danger of f*rnication like soul ties, etc. I ask God daily for strength and avoid anything that might entice me s*xually."
@_baggier happily stated:
"Congratulations. It's been one year and six months for me. I’ll be buying a cake in July."
@zuket09 told the online community:
"I’ve decided to just leave dating and concentrate on me and my kids."
@nthabisengnthabis7 wrote to Hope:
"Congratulations on your celibacy, girl. It's indeed doable."
@sebotsemoroape confessed in the comments:
"I will never try it again. I once did it for so many years but never got a husband, but someone ruined my life while God was watching. Maybe it's going to work for you. So it's fine. Enjoy the journey."
3 other stories about celibacy
- A 35-year-old woman shared that she had been celibate for five years. The woman shared with Briefly News her decision to abstain.
- A renowned life coach revealed to her shocked Tshwane University of Technology students that she was celibate for 11 years.
- South Africans applauded a 68-year-old woman who shared that she had been celibate her entire life thanks to the power of the Bible.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za