A thought-provoking conversation between a gogo and her grandson took social media by storm

The grown lady who is ready for great-grandkids gave her grandson qualities to look for when choosing someone to marry

After the clip was shared on TikTok, social media users flooded the comment section advising the granny that what she was telling her grandson was outdated

A gogo advised her grandson to start looking for a wife but made sure to equip him with a few important things when trying to find the right one. Image: @nemoniksaid

A grandmother's timeless marriage advice to her grandson became the centre of attention on TikTok after she shared her strong views on choosing the right partner.

The grandson shared a clip of the interaction with his nana on the video streaming platform under the handle @nemoniksaid, which gained 516K views.

Gogo showers her grandson with marital advice

In a typical family moment, the duo stands outside their home when the nana shares her wisdom. Speaking with authority and care, she explains that a makoti should match him intellectually and still be able to look after him and the household.

Not wanting to disappoint the older woman, the TikTok user smiles and nods, agreeing to take his Gogo's advice when choosing a woman to marry in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the intearction

The humorous clip pulled over 3.1K comments from social media users entertained by the nana's advice. Many were shocked at how outdated her advice was, noting that educated women don't have time to cook and clean homes as they are busy chasing the paper. Others showered her with compliments for her beauty.

User @Noxolom1 shared:

"Hire Gogo a helper and a cook; she doesn’t really want you to get married; she just needs help 💕."

User @Irvin_Chauke said:

"Our grandparents and parents must know that we don't marry for their needs but ours."

User @SenioritaMasia added:

"Ayi gogo, you can't have it all. If she has a degree, then she can't cook😂😂."

User @lundun8 said:

"Just get a helper for her. Sounds like that's what Gogo is asking for."

User @Gerald noted:

"Every year, my mom is on my case on this😂😂😂😂I feel for you."

User @Lulu Nzimande commented:

"True, she is, in essence, asking for two separate things. A helper and a wife. In order for there to be peace ensure that the wife is not the helper."

