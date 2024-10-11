A South African man caught smoke online after he voiced out what kind of woman his mother wanted for him

The ladies trashed the mom's standards and asked the gent to pursue her since she knew his standards best

The comments section got heated as the women expressed themselves in a thread of comments

Mothers raise their children to experience the finer things in life, and one man's mom shared that she at least wanted him to marry an educated woman.

Mzansi fired shots at a man's mom for describing her dream daughter-in-law. Image: @inkabi_yezwe

Source: TikTok

Mzansi ladies attacked the caregiver's standards and shared their thoughts with her son on TikTok.

SA bashes gent for mother's standards

It is rare to find a healthy and sweet relationship between a mother-in-law and her son's wife. Films and real-life depictions have shown how monstrous some moms get with their daughters-in-law.

To avoid a volatile experience, one Mzansi gent shared his mother's ideal makoti with his social media friends and a potential wife out there. The chap announced that his o'lady would not welcome a woman without a university degree:

"Dear future wife, Mom won't accept you unless you have a degree."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to mother's ideal makoti

Social media users were not impressed with the mom's standards and commented:

@🤔 shared her story of being an uneducated makoti:

"My hubby accepted me with a failed matric; he was studying medicine overseas, so he invited me over, put me through college, and then university. Today, he's a doctor, and I'm a practising psychologist. Each to their own."

@Goddessforreal🧚‍♀️🧿🪬🌈 clapped back:

"Don't forget to remind her we don't cook or clean. We are busy holding our degrees up!"

@Sonto Mahlabezwa criticised the mom's standards:

"As a graduate, neither a degree doesn't guarantee humanity, maturity, respect, compassion and wisdom!"

@Asante Sana🙂🌼flexed:

"I don't have a degree but hired men and women with degrees and PhDs. I put food on their tables."

@Twelve Lands felt sorry for the mom being cooked in the comments:

"Bro, why did you have to get your mom roasted like this? The poor woman maybe never said that."

@Ungishelelani nginengane☹️ turned the tables on the mom:

"I also won't accept her if she doesn't have a degree drizzle drizzle."

@Lesbar♥️ advised the gent:

"Get married to your mother."

