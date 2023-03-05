One bride was reasonably upset after her mother-in-law seemingly tried to steal her shine on her wedding day

Taking to TikTok, the lady shared that her husband’s mom rocked a white dress to her nuptials

In the viral clip, the woman shared that her family was also quite annoyed at the woman’s actions

An important rule at most weddings dictates that nobody aside from the bride should wear white.

The bride was not happy that her mother-in-law wore white at her wedding. Image: dayanarodriguez16/TikTok and Lanny Ziering/Getty Images.

One woman was fuming after her mother-in-law rocked up to her special day wearing a white, wedding-like dress.

In a trending online video, TikTok user, dayanarodriguez16, shared a picture of herself, her hubby and his mom.

The woman added that her family members weren’t too chuffed about her hubby’s mom trying to upstage her, and said her actions were a huge red flag.

The clip was captioned:

“This is where I should have noticed divorce was coming.”

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to bride’s mom-in-law wearing white at wedding

TikTokkers were just as annoyed as the bride about her husband’s mom’s inappropriate actions.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Brandonheffron joked:

“Monster-in-Law the movie sequel.”

Alexandrea wrote:

“I paused the video and saw her face – LOL.”

Wendy Martinez shared their thoughts:

“Accidentally spills red wine. Girl, I could never.”

BIG RAT noted:

“Why do some moms become obsessed with their sons and want to be with them?”

KayRay556 reacted:

“So, she wanted to marry her son.”

SugarBubbleBaby remarked in jest:

“Did she nurse him at the wedding too?”

BatChick commented:

“She's one of those moms who wants to be with their son. She will always be jealous of you.”

