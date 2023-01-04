A bride-to-be has taken to social media to ask for advice after her mom invited 141 extra people to her wedding

The distraught woman noted that she and her fiancé wanted a small ceremony with only close friends and relatives

Social media users offered the bride helpful advice on how to deal with the family drama before her big day

One bride-to-be is at her wits’ end after her mother tried to invite 141 extra people to her upcoming wedding, which is meant to be a small gathering.

The lady noted that she and her fiancé only had a guest list of 135 people, but her mom wanted to add 61 extended family members she only met a few times and 80 of her buddies, News24 wrote.

The distraught woman took to Reddit to vent her frustrations and ask for advice, explaining that she would tie the knot in April 2023.

The bride further added that her parents started gaslighting her after she confronted them about the extra invitations:

“They tried to guilt trip me saying I would hurt these family members’ feelings and would never repair the relationship.”

Reddit users shared the bride’s frustrations and offered helpful advice:

mortgage_gurl said:

“Don’t forget, if I got invited to an extended family member’s wedding that I’d met three times, I’d see it as a gift grab, it’s rude.”

NomNom83WasTaken commented:

“You and your fiancé should only invite the people you want to invite.”

PoisonPlushi remarked:

“Letting someone invite 20 guests to someone else's wedding is a massive concession. Tell your mother that due to her attitude, she gets zero extra invites, and the next complaint gets her uninvited.”

