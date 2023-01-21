A young lady, who wrote the 2022 matric exams, is the proud owner of a brand new car

Taking to TikTok the star pupil showed off the new wheels her mother bought for her

She revealed she got the car because she managed to bag distinctions in the 2022 matric exams

The 2022 matric exams are officially out and one lucky lady was spoiled by her momma because she got good marks. Lisolethu Jacobs, who was also the Miss Teen Tourism Universe South Africa 2022 winner, matriculated with distinctions.

Lisolethu Jacobs was surprised by her mom with a new car after she managed to matriculate with distinctions. Photo credit: @ lisojacobs_ / TikTok.

Taking to TikTok, Jacobs shared a video of her mom surprising her with a car. The 18-year-old captioned the post:

“Girls with distinctions drive distinctive cars, right?! Thank you so much to my mother, this all wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

In the clip, Jacobs can be seen walking through a dealership until she gets to her car. The beauty queen is visibly surprised and emotional when she saw her momma standing next to the whip. Jacobs embraces her mom and goes to claim her new ride.

South Africans congratulate star pupil on her new car and excellent 2022 matric results

The video gathered over 1.3 million views and Mzansi peeps had a lot to say. Many showered Jacobs with congratulations while others seemed a bit envious.

@Keisha Amber Brink commented: “The kids of today are getting cars, all we got was Spur.”

@Nixie_khumz added: “Yoh thina asihlatshelwanga neqhude, some kids are lucky.”

@tlakinkadimeng said: “I want to do this for my kids someday.”

@thage_sisters commented: “I'll do this for my kids one day, congratulations baby.”

@Stilinski wrote: “Sbwl… To have supportive parents like this.”

@Nona Zuri chimed in: “You're so loved. God bless your mother who thought of this moment and planned for it. Congratulations to you!”

