One bride didn't mind sharing the spotlight with her sister, even though it was her wedding day

A video of the lovely woman taking part in her sister's proposal has gone viral on social media

The sweet moment had peeps divided, with some netizens noting that it's never appropriate to propose at someone else's wedding

The heartwarming moment a beautiful bride played an active role in her sister’s proposal has gotten tons of attention on social media.

The sweet proposal received mixed reactions online. Image: chiolafilms/TikTok.

Source: UGC

While it’s customary to never pop the question or make any big announcements that could divert attention from the happy couple, one bride didn’t mind sharing the spotlight on her special day.

In a video posted by TikTok user, chiolafilms, as the bride was about to toss her bouquet, she walked over to her sister in a very goofy way and handed her the flowers instead.

Her beautiful sibling, who was standing with the other bridesmaids, looked super confused. Then shock took over as she saw her man getting down on one knee.

In a sweet moment, the lovely lady burst into tears, with the bride hugging both her brother-in-law-to-be and her sis.

Netizens react to lady being proposed to at her sister’s wedding

Social media users had mixed reactions to the scene:

jameseisele759 said:

“Now that is a wedding proposal!”

Maria Carolina added:

“I’d do this to keep the nosy guests from asking me a million questions. Divert the attention to my sister.”

Thomas Serson commented:

“This is honestly adorable and clearly talked about beforehand. I think it is awesome.”

GreenGamerOne remarked:

“Never ever.”

Here is the video:

Source: Briefly News