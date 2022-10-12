Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo has explained why she and her hubby had multiple wedding celebrations after tying the knot in April

Miss SA 2018 shared that she and her hubby Ze Nxumalo decided to embrace and merge both their cultures and families' traditions

The medical doctor posted snaps of their main wedding in Stellenbosch, lobola negotiations, umembeso and umabo, among other celebrations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo has taken to her timeline to explain why she had multiple weddings. Miss SA 2018 and her hubby Ze Nxumalo have had beautiful traditional ceremonies since their white wedding in April.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo explained in detail why she had multiple weddings. Image: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

The medical doctor explained that their union merged two cultures and they decided to observe both their families' traditions.

Taking to Instagram, Tamaryn shared snaps of the main wedding, lobola negotiations, umembeso, umabo and more. TshisaLIVE reports that Tamaryn shared that their white wedding took place in April where they were officially married in Stellenbosch.

"The traditional wedding still had to take place and was set for October in Durban, midlands."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs and Tamaryn's fans took to her comment section to congratulate the couple and applaud her for her beautiful explanation.

Minnie Dlamini said:

"Beautiful explanation angel."

fashionbreed wrote:

"Loved following every one of it. Thank you for the overview too! So happy for you, Tam."

bakedonline commented:

"Thanks for sharing with us! All events were beautiful wishing you a happy and love filled future together."

nokweey said:

"You explained this so well , love that you respected the Zulu culture and did all ceremonies."

im_an_african_2 wrote:

"Every single step is so beautiful. Glad you guys chose to do it all and that no traditions were omitted. One of the most beautiful weddings I have seen, even if it is virtually. May your marriage be blessed!"

r_m_ball added:

"Thank you for sharing the information! It is a privilege to learn more about the different cultural traditions."

Bianca Naidoo reportedly becomes executor of late Riky Rick's estate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bianca Naido has reportedly won her court battle to become the executor of her late baby daddy's estate. Riky Rick apparently did not have a will at the time of his untimely death.

Home Affairs reportedly abandoned its bid to stop Bianca from being recognised as Riky Rick's legal wife. In August, Bianca made headlines after she was involved in the nasty battle with the department over the rapper's estate.

ZAlebs reports that EWN said the government department was opposed to the rapper's partner of nine years being recognised as his legal wife. Bianca is also Riky's baby mama.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News