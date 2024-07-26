Tyla attended The Prelude To The Olympics party in Paris this week, and she served two stunning looks

The Water singer rubbed shoulders with A-listers such as NBA superstar Lebron James and others

Fans marvelled at Tyla's gorgeous outfits and mentioned that she is the real international export from Mzansi

South Africa's IT girl Tyla was one of the celebrities who attended Vogue's Prelude To The Olympics party on Thursday, 25 July. This party occurred at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris on Friday before the commencement of the Olympic Games.

Tyla posed for a picture with basketball legend Lebron James at the Olympic Games party. Image: Marc Piasecki/ Frazer Harrison

Singer Tyla poses next to Lebron James

Water singer Tyla slayed in two stunning looks at the launch party and even performed her chart-topping song. A viral photo of her alongside NBA superstar Lebron James had peeps talking.

The photo was re-shared by @MDNnewss.

Fans stunned by Tyla's gorgeous looks

South Africans could not get enough of Tyla's stunning looks, and many of them praised her gorgeous outfits. Reacting to the picture, peeps called her a true international sensation from the country. Many were in awe over her performance for Water.

@4kof_ shared:

"Our real first artist with international celebrity status."

@MaGasa58502989 added:

"Girl is gone."

@KhutsoMatlamela joked:

"You can tell Lebron asked for the picture."

@kachincrypto exclaimed:

"Woww, she is fine!"

@KendraGainey said:

"Tyla look so cute and little beside him."

@Trolling_Loud__ mentioned:

"He's always taller than everyone else at these conventions."

@MaxGamingtz noted:

"LeBron James and Tyla would certainly make a dynamic duo at the Olympics, showcasing their skills on the court and in the music scene, respectively. Their combined talent and charisma could definitely bring some extra excitement to the games!"

Peeps convinced that Tyla is copying Ayra Starr

In a previous report from Briefly News, online reactions came flooding after netizens accused Tyla's management of copying Ayra Starr's look, attitude and personality.

A few people agreed with the allegations. However, fans defended Tyla, saying her hate for her was cruel and unnecessary.

Many also noted that Tyla was her own original star and that she was doing her own thing.

