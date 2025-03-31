Kenny G laughed upon learning that his music is a key part of South African weddings, often played while guests wait for food

The award-winning saxophonist, set to tour SA in October, discovered this cultural tradition during an interview with Smile FM host Phil De Lang

Social media users from South Africa and other African countries confirmed the trend, praising Kenny G's timeless music, especially the song Forever in Love

Award-winning American saxophonist Kenny G laughed when he learned that he is a huge part of the South African wedding culture. The star revealed that he did not know that his music played an important role in Mzanzi.

Kenny G responded to a fact about his music at SA weddings. Image: John Medina

Source: Getty Images

Veteran American saxophonist Kenny G responded to the fact that his music is played at a particular time during South African weddings. The star is scheduled to tour South Africa for the third time in October. Tony first performed in Mzansi in 1998 and then in 2014. Kenny is among the many international artists who are scheduled to perform in SA this year.

Award-winning rapper Rick Ross is scheduled to perform at the Durban Music Festival in May.

Smile FM host Phil De Lang let the musician in on the national secret during an interview. A clip of the conversation has been making rounds on social media. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Your music is used at weddings and family functions, specifically when people are waiting for the food to arrive."

Kenny was amused and asked whether his music increased the guests' appetite. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to Kenny G's video

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video. Many gave the veteran saxophonist his flowers and noted that they couldn't wait for his concert.

People from other African countries also confirmed that Kenny G's music was played at events when it was time to eat.

@Account not found said:

"Kenny G, the Legend💯💯💯Forever in Love is my all-time favorite, but generally, I love all his music."

@Jason Sparks commented:

"You know I am 24 years old and recently discovered Mr Kenny G's music and I must say, If I ever meet him in person I'd lose my mind 💯💯💯"

@Love Divine Couture wrote:

"Forever in love is definitely the song 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@Lutwamah added:

"In most African countries, Kenny G songs mean “It’s Time for FOOODDDD” at parties 😂"

@Baangi Ssibanno❤️🇺🇬❤️ said:

"I can't believe he doesn't know that, in Africa, Uganda 🇺🇬 to be specific, Mr. Kenny G's music is traditionally for meals line ups, serenading us as we eat on all occasions, parties of all kinds, like ,it's just the vibe😍😍😍👌👌👌👌👌"

@GuranR 🕉️ wrote:

"The Biryani tastes better with Kenny G playing in the background!🔥🔥🔥👌"

A video of Kenny G responding to a South African wedding culture has gone viral. Dia Dupasupil

Source: Getty Images

Kenny Lattimore can't wait to perform in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that R&B lovers are in for a treat! The Grammy-nominated American singer Kenny Lattimore will be heading to South Africa in a few months.

The R&B singer shared his excitement about coming down to Mzansi again to perform at the 5th Annual RustyRocks All4Women music concert at Sun City Resort, Superbowl, on 9 August 2025, which is on Women's Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News