Durban is about to get lit as the multi-awarding winning American rapper Rick Ross heads to the city

The 47-year-old renowned rapper will be performing at the upcoming Durban Music Festival

The festival also announced that as Rick Ross is set to perform, they had to change the venue to Moses Mabhida Stadium

Rick Ross will be performing at the Durban Music Festival. Image: Prince Williams/Paras Griffin

The multi-award-winning American rapper Rick Ross returned to South Africa in Cape Town recently had already he had many netizens buzzing with the plans he has in Mzansi.

Earlier on, according to TshisaLIVE, the star who bagged a massive collaboration with Pick 'n Pay will be performing at the upcoming Durban Music Festival, which will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In a press conference which was held in Umhlanga, Durban, recently, Gregory Wings revealed to the media that the festival has changed venues and that it will no longer take place at Kings Parks Stadium but that the the date of the event remains the same.

He said:

"The venue change is going to allow us to give attendees the overall experience and also accommodate a larger number of people. Moses Mabhida will absolutely provide us with an ideal setting for his highly-anticipated festival in May 2025.

The ticket sale went live on Friday, 14 February 2025, with Wings encouraging everybody to secure their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment at a later stage when tickets would've been sold out.

He said:

"We encourage fans to secure their tickets early as we expect a high volume of interest. Ticket information and purchasing details will be available on the Computicket website and through our authorised outlets."

Rick Ross will give his best performance in Durban. Image: Jason Koerner

What you need to know about Rick Ross

William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, is an influential American rapper, entrepreneur, and founder of Maybach Music Group.

Growing up in a rough neighbourhood north of Miami, he was drawn to street music and the culture surrounding it. Though he briefly attended college, he left to pursue a rap career while also getting involved in the drug trade. His breakthrough came with the 2006 hit Hustlin, which went gold and caught the attention of Jay-Z, leading to a deal with Def Jam Records.

Yolanda links up with Rick Ross

