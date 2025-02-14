Famous Amapiano DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles recently made history

The Swazi-born star became the first female artist to have graced the cover of Rolling Stone Africa

In a statement shared with Briefly News, it was stated that the magazine wanted a talent that represented an African success story

Uncle Waffles graced a magazine cover. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Swazi-born Amapiano DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles recently made headlines once again after netizens were concerned about her weight gain.

The 24-year-old star earlier made history as the very first female artist to grace the magazine cover of Rolling Stone Africa. This happened after the Tanzania hitmaker, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, 's dragged for a picture of her posing with an older man in a sultry outfit,

In a statement shared with Briefly News, it was stated that the magazine wanted a talent that represented an African success story.

It reads:

"Uncle Waffles' journey is one of resilience and self-determination. During South Africa’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns, she taught herself how to DJ, spending up to eight hours a day perfecting her craft.

"For our February cover, we were looking for a talent that would represent a successful African story that'll speak to young people. Uncle Waffles was seen as the perfect candidate due to her success and influence seen she came into the Amapiano world. her becoming the first female to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa does not only mean she has made history but also made history for the entire Amapiano community in Mzansi.

Uncle Waffles stunned on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

What you need to know about Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is a 24-year-old artist from Swaziland who is now based in South Africa.

In a YouTube video, she shared that she completed matric in 2017 and quickly entered the workforce, taking on roles as a receptionist and personal assistant for two years.

Zwane attended high school in Swaziland and later enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for an information technology course.

Anele Mdoda relives Kelly Rowland's drama.

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda flew to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and judging by the gorgeous pictures she shared, she looked beautiful.

The radio personality showed off her newly transformed body. However, Anele Mdoda's latest photos had people on social media buzzing, unearthing the Kelly Rowland drama in which Anele said she is ugly.

Source: Briefly News