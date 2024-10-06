Anele Mdoda jetted off to the United Arab Emirates to enjoy some time off while looking stunning

The media personality has been sharing stunning pictures on her Instagram, showing off her fit body

Anele Mdoda's latest photos left people on social media buzzing about her looks, and others were quick to bring up Kelly Rowland in comparison

Anele Mdoda is enjoying time in Dubai. The well-known public personality set off on vacation overseas.

Anele Mdoda shared her swimsuit photos from her Dubai holiday and some trolls brought up her past with Kelly Rowland. Image: @zintathu / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

Anele has been soaking up the sun beyond Mzansi's borders. Her fans were blown away after seeing how gorgeous she looked at the beach, while others remembered her past remarks about Kelly Rowland.

Anele Mdoda takes Dubai

In various Instagram posts, Anele shows that she's been enjoying Dubai Waters. She posted a picture in a two-piece while swimming, and in another post, she wore a one-piece swimsuit decorated with a paisley print.

What you need to know about Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda embarked on a weight loss journey and shared sneak peeks of her transformation process on social media.

Many people were impressed when Anele Mdoda lost weight, and they raved about her body.

Often, Anele Mdoda is reminded that she once said Beyoncé was more attractive than Kelly Rowland.

SA raves about Anele's body

Many people complimented Anele on her physique. Others kept reminding her that she once spoke badly about Kelly Rowland's looks. Read the comments below:

@DineoMashiane_ commented:

"She looks great and did a great job with her body."

@phumeekubheka wrote:

"She looks great."

@Queeney01 gushed:

"Nothing beats weight loss confidence. She looks great."

Other netizens were still baying for blood over Kelly Rowland:

@annunakieh remarked:

"Kelly Rowland is still Hot, though."

@LFCRofhiwa__4 added:

"She is the one who told Kelly Rowland what?"

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Kelly Rowland is so influential."

AbednigoMonyai was savage:

"Kelly Rowland must buy this dress and wear it."

