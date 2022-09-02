Anele Mdoda took to Twitter to share a stunning photo of her hot body in the gym, either before or after an intense workout

This comes after the media personality has lost a significant amount of weight since beginning her weight loss journey

South African peeps have flocked to Anele Mdoda's comments section to compliment her new body

Anele Mdoda's hard work in the gym is finally paying off.

Anele Mdoda has shared a picture of her sizzling body on social media. Image: Dominic Barnadt/GettyImages and @zintathu/Instagram

The Miss SA 2022 host has taken to Twitter to share a photo of herself in the gym, showing off her slim figure. While many comments praised her new body, the stunner highlighted one of her insecurities following her major weight loss. Anele criticised her new slender body, saying:

"Alexa please play Chris Brown ‘kiss kiss’ for my kiss madolo (Knock-knees)."

On Twitter, Anele Mdoda shared the following magnetic picture:

Anele's fans gush about her beautiful body

@Mageu93045060 said:

"Musa said get on a treadmill, and you showed him. Well done."

@zizi_square wrote:

"Awsemhle, your body is well trimmed "

@bodash9 shared:

"Looking good sis anele wow"

@Thokozani_MM posted:

"I see the results, keep going!"

@uncoolSiz replied:

"You've lost lots of weight "

@matthewsbank commented:

"You're beautiful ♥️"

@rationalza asked:

"Do you have a whole gym to yourself?"

According to The South African news publication, Anele revealed her secret to losing weight in 2021. Anele said that she had become hooked on boxing, which appeared to be working for her. Anele shared the following body fat loss tip to her Twitter followers:

Anele Mdoda celebrates bagging The Masked Singer SA production gig, Mzansi peeps excited: “Best news ever”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is overjoyed after landing yet another major show. This comes after the media personality recently hosted the Miss South Africa 2022 finale, and it appears that the entertainment industry can't get enough of her.

Taking to Twitter, @TvblogbyMLU, an entertainment reporter, announced that the South African version of The Masked Singer is set to premiere soon. According to @TvblogbyMLU, the show is one of Anele's business ventures, as her company Rose & oak media is part of the production team.

Anele Mdoda retweeted the post and expressed her excitement.

