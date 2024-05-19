President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured late retired Constitutional Justice Yvonne Mokgoro with a Special Official Funeral Category 1

Justice Mokgoro, who was a member of the Order of the Baobab, passed away on 9 May 2024 at the age of 73

The presidency has also declared that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country from Sunday, 19 May 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the late Justice Yvonne Mokgoro a special official funeral. Images: GCIS

Source: Original

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro by granting her a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

Special Funeral

Justice Mokgoro, a member of the Order of the Baobab, passed away on 9 May 2024 at 73. According to the presidency, by Chapter 1.3.2(a) of the State, Official, and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, President Ramaphosa has honoured her exceptional career and contributions to the nation.

The Presidency announced that a Special Official Funeral Category 1 includes ceremonial elements conducted by the South African National Defence Force. The national flag will also fly at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Sunday, 19 May 2024, until the evening of the funeral on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

Further details about the funeral arrangements, which are scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, will be provided closer to the time.

Justice Mokgoro’s career

Justice Mokgoro was among the inaugural Justices appointed to the Constitutional Court in 1994, serving as the first black woman judge of the apex court. Throughout her legal career, she taught various law courses at universities in South Africa, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

She was actively involved in international legal associations, including the International Women’s Association (Washington DC), the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, and the South African Women Lawyers Association. In 2006, she was recognized as an icon in the history of Women Lawyers in South Africa, leaving a lasting legacy in the legal and judicial community.

Mzansi praises Mokgoro

People throughout the country praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for awarding her with such a dignified funeral.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Sibusiso Ndlovu shared:

"Good job president."

@Sporo Lukhele said:

"Gone too soon Mme Yvonne Mokgoro, gone to soon."

@Shepherd Shepherd commented:

"Power of education should be uplifted."

@Joan Brown eAfrica’s:

"Nice one, she deserves nothing but the best."

@Lemo said:

"Well done presidency she deserves this."

Remembering Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

In a related story, Briefly News reported about South Africa’s first black female Constitutional Court judge, Yvonne Mokgoro, who passed away in hospital.

Mokgoro was involved in an accident near Kimberly in the Northern Cape on April 2023, which left her severely injured.

She served on the ConCourt bench from 1994 until 2009 and was involved in the probe into the 2012 stampede at the University of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News