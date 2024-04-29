A young woman took to social media to share what her first week as a pupil advocate looked like

In her video, the woman gave a glimpse of her time at the Johannesburg Society of Advocates

Many social media users relayed congratulatory messages and positivity in the woman's comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman shared how her first week as an advocate went. Images: @lerrtau

Source: Instagram

On her way to becoming an advocate, a young woman shared her first few days of pupillage with internet users.

"Baby lawyer" Lerato Tau took to her social media platforms to post a short video montage of her week in the office, while not missing a beat in her sense of style.

In the 15-second clip, she shares that she is completing her pupillage at the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA).

According to the JSA, a pupillage at the distinguished, voluntary association "is one year of full-time professional training that leads to admission to full membership of the JSA."

Lerato also clarified in the comments section that the clips were taken in January when she started.

On TikTok, the future advocate captioned her post:

"My first week as a pupil advocate went like this."

Watch Lerato's TikTok video below:

In the same video posted on Instagram, the budding law expert added:

"I embarked on this new journey and loving every step of it. I’m truly blessed to be living my answered prayers."

Internet inspired by soon-to-be advocate

TikTokkers had no qualms about showering Lerato with praise.

@levernoost shared that Lerato was living their dreams and added:

"I applied last year and was unfortunately not accepted. Living vicariously through you, stunning. Blessings on this journey."

@ruralvillager congratulated Lerato, saying:

"All the best with your pupillage journey, you made a good decision!"

When asked by @ronaldhendricks10 about her experience thus far, Lerato replied:

"It’s a very demanding environment. You need to be disciplined and be able to balance chamber work and studying."

An inspired @ntandokazi01 commented:

"Let me study so I can grab this NQF level 8 and be where you are!"

Advocate moves back home at age 26

Briefly News previously reported that a young, qualified and admitted advocate took to social media to share the reality of falling on hard times.

Naledi (@kingnaledi) said she moved back home at 26 because practising law was not financially sustainable.

She further stated that she was not giving up on the dream. Instead, she gave herself some grace and allowed things to move at God's pace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News