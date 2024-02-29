A Mzansi advocate shared a video on social media revealing she moved back home at 26 due to financial struggles in her legal career

In the clip, Naledi emphasised her continued pursuit of her dream while taking time to regroup and trusting in God's timing

The video resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences and offered words of encouragement and support

An advocate moved back home at 26 due to financial difficulties in her law career. Image: @kingnaledi

Source: TikTok

A South African qualified and admitted advocate took to social media to share the reality of falling on hard times.

Advocate moves back home

Naledi (@kingnaledi) posted a video showing her beautifully decorated bedroom. She revealed that she moved back home at 26 because practising law was not financially sustainable.

"Not giving up on the dream- just giving myself some grace and allowing things to move at God’s pace, not mine," Naledi said in her post's caption.

Mzansi responds with encouraging words

Many netizens sympathised with Naledi's story as they responded with comforting and encouraging words. Others also shared similar experiences of moving back home while trying to get back on their feet.

Amogelang Sebothoma replied:

"Moved back home at 28 with two kids. Trying to find my feet again."

Whits_MN commented:

"I left practice all together at 26. I’m 27 and still trying to figure it all out. Life is so complex ."

Kgomotso replied:

"God's speed my love. ❤❤it's just a matter of time. He's working on it. when its time, he will show off even❤❤."

Matli Nonkululeko Mm commented:

"Recuperate and thola amandla, am a Law student you just gave me hope that you don't give up but take a break and start again."

That_empress said:

"Hi there, am an attorney, Notary and Conveyancer with my own practice in PTA. It breaks my heart to see this please call me, let’s see how to help each other."

Ampfarisaho commented:

"I am so sorry Naledi."

kgosigadi b.neelo replied:

"I did it at 24, and the peace that I got. Patience my love ."

afrika somthi replied:

"God will see you through my love, giving up is not an option."

responded:

"I moved back at 29. I am 33 now, and I am back on my feet ❤️."

Nolwa wrote:

"Angazi if I am wrong but those portraits . Ngicela iplug."

Young woman inspires with university return

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to share her bold decision to start over and go back to university at the age of 24.

Anele Khumalo (@anelekhumalo_) posted a TikTok video sharing her plans to get a new degree in her mid-20s.

"This video has been in my drafts for more than a week cause I was scared of sharing it because this is not where I thought I'd be at 24, lol.

