A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video about going back to university at 24

She expressed initial hesitation due to not being on the path she expected at her age but ultimately felt grateful for the opportunity

The video resonated with many young people who found her courage and determination inspiring

Anele Khumalo shared her decision to return to university on TikTok. Image: @anel.khumalo

A young woman took to social media to share her bold decision to start over and go back to university at the age of 24.

Woman pursue new qualification

Anele Khumalo (@anelekhumalo_) posted a TikTok video where she shared her plans to get a new degree in her mid-20s.

"This video has been in my drafts for more than a week cause I was scared of sharing it because this is not where I thought I’d be at 24, lol.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity God has blessed me with though, I’ll definitely make him and myself proud. It will end in ‘qualification obtained’," ANele said in her post's caption.

SA inspired by 24-year-old varsity student

It takes significant courage and resilience to acknowledge that one's current path may not be working and make a conscious decision to change course.

Anele's video resonated with many young people who were not only inspired by her bold move but also encouraged her with supportive words.

Zesuliwe Duma wrote:

"Starting over needs you to have the best support system. I hope you bring closer people who are kind to you. People don't talk about how hard some days are when starting over. You got this!"

Julia Phoshoko responded:

"A win is a win no matter at what age. Congrats ."

Lebogang Letwaba responded:

"I'm proud of you. This will be me, and I'm okay with it ❤."

sinokubonga nyuswa commented:

"Congratulations! All the best ."

Khosiii replied:

"Congratulations sisi❤️wishing you all the best ."

Okuhle Gama commented:

"Congratulations, beautiful it definitely will end with qualification obtained!!"

Inno_SpotOn said:

"To think that I still have another four years to do my dream career ."

Woman goes back to school at 31 to rewrite matric

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman, Sisanda Mkhosana (@pinkyminnie1), took to social media to share her bold decision to return to school to rewrite her matric at 31.

It takes courage to step back into the classroom after years of being out of school. It also takes determination to juggle the demands of school with work, family, and other commitments.

A video on TikTok by Sisanda shows her dressed in a school uniform. The post was captioned: "At 31, I decided to go back and rewrote my wrongs (matric)."

