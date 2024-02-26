A young South African woman, owner of SanChem Pharmacy in Brakpan, expressed her gratitude to her parents

In a TikTok video, she revealed that her parents helped her establish her first pharmacy

Mzansi netizens admired the woman's success and her appreciation for her family's role in her journey

A woman praised her parents for her pharmacy's success. Image: /@san_chem_pharmacy

Source: TikTok

A determined and driven young woman took to social media to share her appreciation for her parents.

Pharmacy owes thanks to supportive parents

The woman, who owns SanChem Pharmacy in Brakpan, a town on the East Rand of Gauteng, shared a video showing how she was able to bring her brainchild to life through the help of her parents.

The video shows how the pharmacy was built from a bare space and took shape after much construction work. The end result boasted a professional, clean and fully stocked pharmacy ready to service customers in need.

The woman also featured an image of her parents, who have proven to be her number one supporters.

"Onkulunkulu bami basemhlabeni ❤️ (My gods here on earth)," the grateful daughter said of her parents.

Watch the video below:

Advantages of opening a pharmacy

According to Lindsay Wall, author of Helping Independent Pharmacies Succeed, owning a pharmacy can be an exciting and rewarding career choice.

As the owner of a pharmacy, you have complete control over the decisions that impact your business.

This includes choosing which products and services to offer, how to market your business, and which vendors to work with.

Mzansi reacts to pharmacy owner's video

Many people reacted positively to the TikTok video and admired the woman for crediting her parents for their role in her entrepreneurial success.

Nobuhle Hadebe said:

"Having supportive parents."

Brendylicious commented:

"Sibonge abazali... Nothing better than parents who believe in you and your dreams."

Queen B Wa Ga Gwebu wrote:

"Some people are lucky hei. Congratulations and all the best."

siphokaziranelo said:

"One thing about abazali❤️❤️❤️God is faithful. Congratulations, sis."

karabo replied:

"The first people to speak the truth about their success. Clearly stating you got help. God bless you."

khaya said:

"Location, I must go support!!"

MaNkoana commented:

"You are blessed to have such parents. Cherish them."

