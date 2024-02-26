A South African woman took to social media to share a special montage of clips with her favourite person

The now-viral TikTok video shows Zuzile Mbhele bonding with her grandmother through dinners and hotel stays

The video struck a chord with many netizens who were left emotional by the pair's close relationship

A woman, Zuzile Mbhele, tugged at South African netizens' hearts after sharing the sweetest video of her grandmother.

Woman spends quality time with gogo

The footage shared by Zuzile shows her spending quality time with her gogo and treating her to the finer things in life.

The elderly woman can be seen fine dining at a restaurant as she enjoys a meal and a stay at a fancy hotel. Gogo even tasted some oysters!

The grandmother was also on the receiving end of special gifts as she was also seen unwrapping a beautiful handbag from Zuzile.

"Spending time with my grandmother is so healing. It's my greatest form of self-love," Zuzile said.

SA touched by woman and gogo's bond

Many Mzansi netizens were touched by Zuzile's post and how intentional she is about spending time with her grandmother. Others expressed how they missed their grandmothers, while some encouraged her to continue making more memories with the old lady.

The_Real_Soso wrote

"I wish I could wake mine up from the eternal sleep. She would be so proud of me and my achievements. Would love to take her out. Miss her."

Thatgirlfriend responded:

"Please create more memories with her, some of us wish to be in your position ♥️."

vuyi commented:

you are so blessed to still have her around."

Qwabelihle said:

Mchoow that is so great ❤️

AphulaLasembo commented:

"Ngaze nganomona."

lulu replied:

"You're so blessed."

Hello_Zandile said:

"Blessings to you dear."

