A video of a woman on a date with her partner as they eat oysters has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the woman squirming in disgust and discomfort as she braces herself to try the shellfish

Several South African netizens were left amused by the TikTok video and responded with laughter

A South African woman took to social media to share her first time experience of eating oysters.

A woman's reaction to eating oysters had SA netizens busting with laughter. Image: @thuthum09/TikTok

Eating oysters is a unique experience. The texture of an oyster is often described as briny, slippery, and slightly chewy. The flavour can vary depending on the type of oyster, but it is generally salty, briny, and slightly sweet. Some people also find that oysters have a metallic taste.

A funny video posted on TikTok by @thuthum09 shows a woman on a birthday dinner date with her man as they both eat oysters. The man is seen having no trouble at all as he enjoys the unique seafood.

On the other hand, the woman is seen struggling to bring herself to eat the oysters as she squirms in her seat and scratches her head, overcome with stress.

The woman eventually builds the courage to eat the oyster and makes funny facial expressions.

Watch the funny video below:

The oyster is the common name for a number of different families of salt-water bivalve molluscs that live in marine or brackish habitats. In some species, the valves are highly calcified, and many are somewhat irregular in shape.

According to Rivertail, it's not recommended to swallow an oyster whole. Biting into the oyster allows flavorful juices to escape and enhances the overall savouring experience.

South Africans react to the video with funny and cute comments

Ofentse wrote:

"And umuhle shem."

Lisa64041 commented:

"Your brain is busy arguing with your eyes and mouth I love this."

lethabo replied:

"It's so stressful ."

Tina reacted:

"Fighting for your life there."

MceboMyeza replied:

" Muhle kodwa."

chanz250 said:

"I was the same for my first and then mine decided not to slide out the shell‍♀️."

@Aj commented:

"Haaaaaayiiii wena maarn, you made my day."

