Rhulani Mokwena says he is considering bringing Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams to Mamelodi Sundowns

The PSL champion is an admirer of Adams but said he cannot confirm if the club will sign the 23-year-old star

Local football fans are divided over Sundowns' move for Adams as some feel the Bafana player can grow at the club, while others think he will be a fixture on the bench

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rhulani Mokwena has shown an interest Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams. Image: Khaled Desouhi/AF/Getty ImagesP and jaydenadams_23 @ Instagram

Source: UGC

Jayden Adams' future hangs in the balance as Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in the Stellenbosch FC star.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena said the Masandawana are interested in the Bafana player, but the club has yet to approach Stellies formally.

Rhulani Mokwena is considering a move for Jayden Adams

Sundowns are interested in Adams, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mowkena said the club is still assessing whether to move for Adams while they are still discussing extending Teboho Mokoena's contract.

Mokwena said:

"It'll be very difficult to answer your question with a definite yes or no without having concluded my technical report."

Reports suggested the Winelands side are determined to keep Adams at the club and have placed a massive price tag on the 23-year-old.

Downs fans are divided over Adams

Downs supporters took to social media to voice their concerns about whether Adams can fit in at the club, while others feel the player can only benefit from a move to Pretoria.

Mofasa Peru says Adams should stay at Stellies::

"Another player to be loaned out and not play against Mokoena."

Makube Nyaka is not a fan:

"There is not so much special about Adams."

Peter Duku-duku says Mowkena is interested:

"He's lying, they'll sign him."

Tobias Mlauzi backs the move:

"Adams will win trophies with Sundowns, and he'll grow as a player."

Thabang Mashao says Downs have options:

“Where is Mendieta?”

Tshegofatso Mabasa is a target for Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa is a primary transfer target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The current leader in the PSL Golden Boot race has been in impressive form this season, even attracting interest from overseas.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News