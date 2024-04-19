Mamelodi Sundowns will tempt PSL rivals Orlando Pirates with a bid for in-form striker Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mabasa is second to Sundowns’s striker Lucas Ribeiro in the race for the PSL Golden Boot with 10 goals

Bucs fans say their club must keep their star forward at the club by quoting a massive transfer fee to the defending PSL champions

Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa could move to Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns eye a major transfer coup by targeting Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The Pirates winger has been in good form this season after scoring a hat trick during the Bucs' 7-1 victory on Saturday, 6 April 2024 and will add quality to the star-laden Sundowns side.

Mamelodi Sundowns target Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mabasa is fighting for the PSL Golden Boot award, according to the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source said Sundowns are looking into Mabasa, who is second behind Masanadawan forward Lucas Ribeiro in the race for the PSL Golden Boot.

The source said:

"Indications are that Pirates are prepared to talk to Sundowns over the possibility of signing the striker, with the player having entered the final year of his contract.”

Sundowns are also targeting Cape Town City's attacking midfielder, Jaedin Rhodes, as they look to continue their dominance of the PSL.

Bucs fans want Mabasa to stay

Pirates fans have called for Pirates to pull out all the stops to keep Mabasa in Soweto, and some fans have even rubbished the rumour as fake news.

Lilly Dé Çhüzèñ Øñé says Sundowns are scared:

"They are scared of competition."

Howard Phelelani says Sundowns are crazy:

"Ridiculously insane Sundowns."

Kagiso Moahlodi rubbishes the move:

"Fake news."

Mzeé Ñkabanhle says Pirates must put a hefty price tag on Mabasa:

"They should charge them R125 million. Because they are jealous."

Si Ya says the move is impossible:

"Unfortunately, this one is contracted to Pirates for the next two seasons. Pirates have a say, unlike Lorch, whose contract was in the last six months."

