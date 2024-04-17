Esperance coach Miguel Cardosa says his side can ‘achieve great things’ against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-final

The Tunisian side will face off against Rhulani Mokwena’s side on Saturday, 20 April 2024, in Radès, Tunisia

Masandawana fans are confident they can beat Esperance as they back Sundowns to win the CAF Champions League

Rhulani Mokwena will not have it easy against Esperance says coach Miguel Cardosa. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club

Source: Facebook

Miguel Cardosa says his Esperance side is confident heading into their CAF Champions League semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

The Portuguese coach says his coaching staff have already worked out a few strategies for Sundowns ahead of the match in Radès, Tunisia.

We are ready says Miguel Cardosa

Cardosa is confident ahead of the match against Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Cardosa is out to eliminate Sundowns after they stopped the side from early qualification to the Fifa Club World Cup.

Cardosa said:

“The technical staff is already hard at work, and we will be ready on D-Day. I’m confident that we have the resources to achieve great things. We need to stay focused, stay together and give our best in every game."

Mokwena is aware the match against Esperance will be difficult so that he will be assessing the fitness of star midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Masandawana fans expect a great match

While Cardosa is confident, Sundowns fans also head into the match on a positive note as they back Sundowns to lift the trophy.

Goodenough Mc Katalyst says he is backing Sundowns:

"As a South African, I am behind the Yellow Nation, but a lot of work needs to be done. Their previous games were not convincing, especially in defence."

Koena Olifant thinks Esperance will win:

"Unfortunately, Esperance will easily beat Sundowns.".

Dumsani Ndlovu is a Downs fan:

"Sundowns will humble you."

Jabulane Satekge warns Esperance:

"Sundowns are dangerous, Mr Coach. Do not write them off based on domestic league draws. They will surprise you."

Sosibo SN says Cordosa's confidence is nothing to fear:

"They all start like this and end in tears."

Mamelodi Sundowns are 'exhausted'

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his players are exhausted as his side pushes for PSL, Nedbank Cup and Champions League glory.

Mokwena's side will face Esperance on Saturday, 20 April 2024, while they also have a semi-final against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup and nine games left in the PSL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News