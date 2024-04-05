Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns could qualify for the FIFA World Cup if CAF Champions League results go their way this weekend

Sundowns face Young Africans on Friday, 5 April 2024, in the quarterfinals of the competition, and if they win along with a Espérance defeat, Masandawana will qualify

Fans back Sundowns to secure their place in the FIFA World Club Cup and earn the R1 billion prize for qualification

Mamelodi Sundowns could get an early entry into the FIFA World Club Cup. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns could book their place in the 2025 Fifa World Club Cup if they beat Young Africans on Friday, 5 April 2024, in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal.

The Pretoria side will also need Tunisian side Espérance to lose their cup tie against ASEC Mimosas from Ivory Coast for qualification.

Victory will see Mamelodi Sundowns climb the ranks

Sundowns could qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup this weekend, according to the tweet below:

A report by iDiski Times stated that if results go Sundowns' way, Masandawana will maintain its third-place ranking on the African club charts.

Sundowns head into the second leg match against Yanga after a 0-0 draw in Tanzania, while the club will be without injured duo Bongani Zungu and Mosa Lebusa.

If Espérance wins their match, Sundowns might have to win the Champions League to not only qualify for the Club World Cup but also earn the R1 billion qualification prize.

Local football fans are divided about Sundowns

Football fans will be looking forward to the match between Sundowns and Yanga, with some rival fans even throwing their support behind Masanadawana.

Ñuñu Båė wants Downs to qualify:

"I pray for Espérance to lose."

Sikhokele Twayinga is backing a rival team:

"Good news. I'm a KC fan, but I'm so happy for you guys. You deserve it, go Kabu Yellow make us proud."

Hlayiseka Khosa backs Espérance:

"For the sake of peace, all the best to Espérance."

Miya Skits Autonomous says Espérance has backing from Soweto:

"Let's go Espérance. We are rooting for you in Soweto."

Shane Mayimele says Downs should win the Champions League:

"Sundowns should do business by winning the Champions League. Not wait for somebody to fall."

Young Africans plans derailed by broken bus

As reported by Briefly News, Young Africans did not have the best preparations for the Mamelodi Sundowns match after their bus broke down upon arrival in Mzansi.

Despite the bus breaking down and causing them trouble, Yanga president Engineer Hersi Said believed there was no foul play from Sundowns.

