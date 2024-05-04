The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has condemned the spread of misinformation on social media platforms about the Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant

SAMA emphasised that such misinformation creates unnecessary panic and confusion, especially with the onset of the influenza season

The current strain or variant in circulation is reported to be less severe and less transmissible compared to before

JOHANNESBURG—The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has taken a firm stand against the spread of misinformation on social media about the Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant.

Flu season in South Africa

According to the Sowetan, SAMA CEO Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida expressed deep concern over how such misinformation creates unnecessary panic and confusion, especially as the country enters flu season.

Dr Nodikida emphasised the importance of individuals remaining vigilant and discerning, urging them to disregard malicious content lacking credible sources. Contrary to false claims, Covid-19 is circulating at relatively low levels nationwide, aligning with global trends. Individuals have also been reported to have developed immunity through vaccination or previous infection.

Dr Nodikida said:

"The current strain or variant in circulation is reported to be less severe and less transmissible. While reassuring the public, Sama underscores the importance of daily protective measures, including rigorous hand hygiene and adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, to curb the spread of respiratory infections, including influenza.

"As we enter the winter season, characterised by increased respiratory illness, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) also alerts us to the peak season of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), particularly affecting young children and older individuals."

Mzansi respond to claims

While vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in preventing severe health complications associated with influenza, many people are concerned.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Tulio de Oliveira shared:

"No need to panic over confirmed cases of new Covid-19 sub-variant in SA, says health dept."

@Lulu Bowen commented:

"This narrative is being pushed hard in South Africa. I spoke to a friend tonight, and he said the fear is circa COVID 2020 level... and it's going into winter, so it's 'flu' season."

@Rosemarie Lodewick expressed:

"The flu season in South Africa is nasty this time around!"

@Sol asked:

"How do we treat this? Currently, here in South Africa, we are in the flu season, and people are complaining."

@iNaomiAllen shared:

"My first flu season in South Africa is not going well."

@Sharma expressed:

"This is not like normal flu."

Health department urges citizens to protect themselves.

