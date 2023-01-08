South Africa is on high alert after local scientists detected the new COVID-19 variant that has been widely spreading in China

The Department of Health said they are aware of the first case that's been recorded in the country

South African citizens took to social media to react to the news and many shared how tough the lockdown was for them

South Africa has recorded its first case of the new COVID-19 sub-variant, but health experts don't think it will lead to a wave of infections.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Head of Genomics at Stellenbosch University said the institution's Network for Genomics Surveillance detected the XBB.1.5 on Saturday, reported SABCNews.

The health department released a statement saying that they are consulting with scientists about the severity and transmissibility of the new variant.

"The Department of Health has been alerted about this highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant and is currently in discussions with the scientists to gather more information including its transmissibility and severity. Thus, an official communication will be made in due course."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the sub-variant has similar flu-like symptoms to the previous strain Omicron.

South Africans have been urged by the Department of Health to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks, wash hands and avoid crowded places.

SA citizens' comments are below:

Saide Mansur said:

"The board players are at it again, the money campaign continues."

Hobbs Muhluri posted:

"The South African government is negligently allowing flights from China. This time around we won't allow being locked in our homes."

Debbie Frankson wrote:

"Here we go again with immediate effect."

Babalwa Zondi mentioned:

"This is so triggering to some of us. We lost relatives and jobs during the first lockdown."

Thembinkosi Taba added:

"Keep that person away we can't afford another breakdown due to lockdown."

