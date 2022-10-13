A cow got access to some alcohol, drank his fill, and the after-effects were caught on camera and posted on TikTok

The cow struggled to make his way around in his drunken state, and onlookers were shocked by this rare sighting

Social media users liked this video and commented that the cow was going through some emotional issues

A video of a drunk cow that keeps tripping and falling, trying to walk. Image: @eequethedream/TikTok

Source: UGC

A cow ransacked some alcohol in a hut and drank most of it. He passed out in the room, but his little nap wasn't enough to wear off the alcohol.

The cow was recorded making his way out of the room, and he could barely see where he was going. The people in the yard were shocked to see the drunk cow losing his balance till he eventually fell on his back. They kept shouting that the cow is drunk and laughing in disbelief.

The video was posted on TikTok by @eequethedreama, and Mzansi reckons the cow sipped the booze because he's going through a heartbreak. Different jokes were made about the emotional state of the cow.

Watch the video below:

Here are some comments from South Africans:

@user2425037990506 said:

"That's me this December."

@elsienkambule wrote:

"Maybe it ate something poisonous."

@keamahlaola mentioned:

"The fact that the cow it's still able to walk."

@BLACKSOCRATES3 added:

"The steaks really are high. If the Booze does this to a cow, imagine what it will do to a human."

@GodLogic4 suggested:

"Haibo, we should really get a cow drunk before slaughtering it. I mean, we can avoid a lot of ropes and injuries."

@vulusi shared:

"Imagine two if four legs can't maintain stability under the influence."

@MatlipaGP commented:

"I can imagine the hangover. Russian Bear is dangerous."

Source: Briefly News