Shameemah Jacobs made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 3 July 2025

The 37-year-old was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a one-week-old baby boy

Jacobs' family weighed in on her arrest, explaining how it came as a total surprise to them

Shameemah Jacobs appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar. Image: @ewnreporter/ @TheCapeArgus

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - Shameemah Jacobs has made her first appearance in court following her arrest in connection with the kidnapping of baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar.

The one-week-old boy was abducted at the Middestad Mall in Bellville on 28 June 2025, while his mother, Imaan Sharmar, was in a restroom. He was found two days later in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, where police arrested the 37-year-old Jacobs.

Jacobs, who pretended to be a woman named Chivon, befriended the mother by posing as a volunteer from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that assisted young mothers. It’s alleged that she gave the mother a spiked drink, which made her feel ill, and disappeared with the baby while the mother was in the bathroom.

What happened during court proceedings?

Jacobs made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 3 July 2025 in connection with the kidnapping. She had her face covered in a navy-blue scarf and surgical mask throughout the short proceedings, as members of the media were permitted to take photos.

State prosecutor, Simon Salaahuddeen, asked Magistrate Theo Marx for a postponement, indicating that the State would oppose bail. The magistrate then postponed the matter to 10 July to allow the State more time to collect bail information about the accused. Jacobs will remain behind bars until then. She is charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Shameemah Jacobs will remain behind bars until her next court appearance on 10 July 2025. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

How did Jacobs’ family react?

In an interview with the Cape Argus on 1 July, Jacobs’ mother said she knew nothing of the alleged kidnapping. She stated that her daughter was married and had three children already, and said she was pregnant with the fourth.

The 69-year-old mother said her daughter claimed that she was going to be admitted to Mitchell’s Plain District Hospital in Lentegeur and returned a week later with the baby, stitches from the C-section and a hospital identification armband. She also had baby clothing, a baby bath and several other items. As a result, the family had no idea anything suspicious was going on.

It came as a bigger surprise to her then when police swarmed the house on Monday and arrested her daughter. Neighbours who spoke to the publication also expressed their surprise, as Jacobs had lived in the area for 17 years, and had three children already. The motive for the kidnapping remains unknown at this stage.

Baby Shamar reunited with family

Briefly News reported that Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar had been reunited with his mother after being abducted on 28 June 2025.

The one-week-old was taken by a woman who befriended his mother, Imaan Brandt-Shamar, by claiming to be from an NGO.

Police launched a desperate search for the missing baby boy since he was taken from a mall in Bellville after his mother fell ill.

