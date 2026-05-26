Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane has cast doubt over his long-term future at the club as his contract nears its end

The midfielder, a key figure in Mamelodi Sundowns success, says he remains undecided while expressing a desire to stay

Zwane’s latest CAF Champions League triumph has further elevated his status as one of South African football’s most decorated players

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Bafana Bafana and Themba Zwane veteran has offered clarity on his future as his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns approaches its end.

Zwane, who will turn 37 at the start of the 2026 Betway Premiership season in August, has spent 15 years at Masandawana, winning nine PSL titles and two CAF Champions League crowns. Fresh from Morocco after helping guide the club to a second continental triumph, the midfielder admitted he is unsure about what comes next when asked about his long-term plans.

“To be honest, I don’t know. I don’t want to lie, I don’t know. But for now, I’m just enjoying this moment with the guys and we’ll see when the time goes,” Zwane said.

He added that his preference would be to remain at the club and eventually retire at Sundowns.

“But obviously my wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Themba Zwane CAF Champions League history

Zwane has etched his name into history as the first South African player to win two CAF Champions League titles, further strengthening his status as one of the country’s most decorated footballers from the East Rand.

He also reflected on personal motivation, appearing to reference former Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Skhosana, saying he wanted to set his own standard after growing up aware of another Champions League winner from his hometown.

“I feel happy. As many of you know, coming from Tembisa, there was someone who had won the Champions League before, so my goal was to set my own standard and be a role model for the younger generation,” he said.

The midfielder also thanked his teammates, club leadership, and coaching staff for their support and trust throughout his journey.

Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League success

Zwane emphasised the importance of reclaiming the continental title, which had eluded the club for 10 years since their maiden triumph in 2016.

“Obviously, it was very important for us to win this trophy. It is important to the team, important to us as players, and important to the Masandawana family,” he said.

“And the culture of the team is to win and create history, and that is what we are all about.”

Zwane has also built significant financial success through his long-term salary at Sundowns, endorsement deals, and performance bonuses from domestic and continental achievements. His most notable sponsorship is with sportswear brand Puma, and he has also served as an ambassador for Lexus and Volkswagen.

Ronwen Williams' salary and net worth

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is one of the richest footballers from South Africa with a rich salary.

His decorated career is also backed by a significant net worth, boosted by his long-term contract with Sundowns, signed in 2024.

Source: Briefly News